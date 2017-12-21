Yogi Adityanath government tables controversial UPCOCA bill in assembly

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government, on Wednesday, tabled the controversial Uttar Pradesh Control of Organized Crime Bill 2017 in the UP Assembly.

The bill, which has provisions for stringent laws to check organised crime, was tabled by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The bill is patterned on the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

The Chief Minister said that the proposed law would help in controlling crime and reining in criminals, mafia and land sharks.

The bill has a provision of stringent punishment for people engaged in organised crime with capital punishment accompanied by stiff penalty up to Rs 25 lakh and jail terms ranging from three years to life for other crimes, including possession of unaccountable wealth and harboring of criminals.

The bill has 28 additional provisions not present in the Gangster Act. Special courts will be set up to hear cases related to UPCOCA.