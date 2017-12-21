President Ram Nath Kovind stresses on Hindi, suggests extra classes

President Ram Nath Kovind pays floral tributes at the statue of the Lord Buddha at the Tank Bund before visiting the Raj Bhavan Government School. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: President Ram Nath Kovind, during his short stay in the city, paid a floral tribute to the monolithic Buddha statue at Tank Bund, before visiting the Raj Bhavan Government School on Wednesday.

During his interaction with children from the school, he urged them to learn as much Hindi as they could, as he knew several leaders who found it difficult to communicate with the people of another state because of lack of knowledge of Hindi.

“Teachers should take extra care and teach Hindi to students by taking extra classes even if it is an optional subject. During my visit to Arunachal Pradesh, to the remotest places in North Eastern states, I was surprised to know that the people there used to frequently communicate in Hindi. On enquiry, it was found that they learnt the Hindi language from their school days and it is helping them to communicate with people in other states of the country”, said Ram Nath Kovind.

The President, who confessed that he always found it difficult to communicate with children at large gatherings rather than adults, said it was because children are sensitive and pure-hearted.

Citing former President Dr Abdul Kalam’s example, Mr Kovind said there is no substitute for hard work, children have to set themselves goals and strive hard to achieve them.

The President was informed about the efforts made by the Governor to convince the Telangana government to sanction funds to rebuild the Raj Bhavan Government School.