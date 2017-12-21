search on deccanchronicle.com
Not a 'badge of honour': Jaitley mocks Cong for celebrating 2G scam verdict

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 21, 2017, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Dec 21, 2017, 1:08 pm IST
The BJP leader pointed out that the Supreme Court had, in 2012, quashed all the coal block allocations.
The Union Finance Minister expressing concern over the judgement says, 'I am sure that the investigative agencies will have a close look at the judgement and acquittal of the accused and decide what has to be done'. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The Union Finance Minister expressing concern over the judgement says, 'I am sure that the investigative agencies will have a close look at the judgement and acquittal of the accused and decide what has to be done'. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said the Congress was treating the verdict in the 2G spectrum scam case as a “badge of honour and a certification that it was an honest policy”.

The BJP leader pointed out that the Supreme Court had, in 2012, quashed all spectrum allocations and said that the 2G policy of the UPA government was “corrupt and dishonest”.

 

“Each and every case of spectrum allocation was quashed by SC (in 2012) as arbitrary and unfair, the policy was quashed as unfair and intended to cause loss to Government of India. The government was directed to have a fresh policy by which an auction would take place,” Jaitley said.

The Union Finance Minister expressed concern over the judgement and said, "I am sure that the investigative agencies will have a close look at the judgement and acquittal of the accused and decide what has to be done".

The Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Thursday acquitted all the 19 accused, including former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi, in the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case relating to the 2G scam.

Pronouncing the verdict on Thursday, the court said that the prosecution had failed miserably to prove any of its charges.

DMK and Congress leaders welcomed the verdict and hailed it as "historic victory of the innocent".

