search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

National Rail and Transport University to come up in Gujarat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 21, 2017, 2:14 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2017, 2:14 am IST
The National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR) already exists in Vadodara.
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet approved on Wednesday a project to set up India’s National Rail and Transport University (NRTU) in Vadodara in Gujarat. 

The Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved a new skill development scheme having an outlay of `1,300 crore with an aim to create jobs in the organised textile and related sectors.

 

The National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR) already exists in Vadodara.

A not-for-profit company under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, will be created by the ministry of railways which shall be the managing company of the proposed university, the ministry said in a statement.

The project has been pending for the past three years. The new company will provide financial and infrastructural support to the university, and appoint Chancellor and Pro- Chancellor of the university, the statement said.

Tags: national rail and transport university
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma meet PM Narendra Modi before Delhi wedding reception

While there were speculation since the end of the Test series against Sri Lanka, Team India skipper and the Bollywood actress made the official announcement of their marriage via their social media channels on December 11. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Warning! Upgrade your Android or carry a brick in your palm

Older phones will still keep working but may not receive update features and security algorithms as developers will prefer to avoid re-coding an app for 32-bit.
 

Christmas 2017: Dessert recipes to make Yuletide magical

With Christmas being round the corner, we all are getting geared up for a holiday feast. The dessert that caps off the meal is just as important as the mains. To make your Christmas sweeter than before, here are some lip-smacking dessert recipes that we would like to share:
 

Video shows fearless girl casually pat her pet python while sipping milk

The girl and her pet named Cher are known to be from UK (Photo: YouTube)
 

IND vs SL, 1st T20: India bowl out Lanka for 87, register biggest T20I win

The Men in Blue clinched the 1st T20 with an all-round performance. (Photo: BCCI)
 

How Virat Kohli danced with Anushka Sharma at Italy wedding, reveals childhood coach

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. (Photo: Twitter / Anushka Sharma)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telugu varsity campus lies in a state of neglect

Due to non-utilisation for the last 10 years, the new campus wears a deserted look.

President Ram Nath Kovind stresses on Hindi, suggests extra classes

President Ram Nath Kovind pays floral tributes at the statue of the Lord Buddha at the Tank Bund before visiting the Raj Bhavan Government School. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Violence at work leads doctors to leave country

With increasing activism against medical profession by public or media or policy makers, things are becoming more difficult.”

Hyderabad: Illegal Musi river bridge poses threat

A narrow pathway, which passes off as a bridge, is constructed on the river course, channelising water from Himayathsagar when its crest gates are opened.

Tuberculosis check for Haj pilgrims in Telangana

In the Haj 2017, around 200 persons with tuberculosis had gone on the pilgrimage.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham