National Rail and Transport University to come up in Gujarat

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet approved on Wednesday a project to set up India’s National Rail and Transport University (NRTU) in Vadodara in Gujarat.

The Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved a new skill development scheme having an outlay of `1,300 crore with an aim to create jobs in the organised textile and related sectors.

The National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR) already exists in Vadodara.

A not-for-profit company under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, will be created by the ministry of railways which shall be the managing company of the proposed university, the ministry said in a statement.

The project has been pending for the past three years. The new company will provide financial and infrastructural support to the university, and appoint Chancellor and Pro- Chancellor of the university, the statement said.