Kerala: Body of 65-yr-old woman found half-burnt, eaten by dogs in house

ANI
Published Dec 21, 2017, 11:29 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2017, 11:29 am IST
The police assume that the fire caught from the kitchen might have led to her death as half of her body was burnt.
 The incident took place last week and it came into notice when the stray dogs were seen wandering around her house. (Representational image)

Alappuzha: Body of a 65-year-old lady was found on Wednesday eaten by stray dogs in her house in Alappuzha's Mavelikkara area in Kerala.

The incident took place last week and it came into notice when the stray dogs were seen wandering around her house.

The locals then conducted a search and found out the body lying in her house eaten up by dogs.

The neighbours said they were not aware of her death as no suspicious smell smoke was noticed.

The Mavelikara police has prepared the inquest and initiated an investigation.

Further details are awaited.

