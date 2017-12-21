Jobless youth will make TRS jobless, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Reddy poses for a selfie with party activists at Jana Garjana meeting at Jedcherla in Mahbubnagar district on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has predicted a landslide victory for the Congress in the 2019 general elections.

Addressing a public meeting “Jadcherla Jana Garjana” on Wednesday evening in Mahbubnagar district, Mr Reddy said the next Assembly elections would be fought bet-ween the family of Chief Minister K. Chandrase-khar Rao and people of Telangana. He said the Chief Minister’s every move went against the people of Telangana.

“The TRS government has cheated all sections of the society and now it is creating a wrong impression that it has resolved all problems. Mr KCR is underestimating the power of common people and apparently feels that he could cheat them all the time,” Mr Reddy said.

The PCC chief said that the Congress would do a repeat of its performance in the 1989 and 2004 Assembly elections in 2019.

“It will be a clean sweep for the Congress in the 2019 elections. People will punish the TRS at each and every booth across Telangana State. Over 30 lakh jobless youth, who were ignored by the TRS government, will ensure that all the TRS leaders become jobless. Lakhs of poor people who were denied promised double bedroom houses will make sure that the KCR family is evicted from Pragathi Bhavan. Stud-ents, who waited endlessly for fee reimbursement, will not let KCR cheat them and their parents again,” he said.

AICC Telangana in-charge secretary R.C. Khuntia gave a call for ‘TRS Hatao, Telangana Ko Bachao’ and said that the Telangana State was not formed to benefit only the KCR family.

Congress senior leaders including TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former Union minister S. Jaipal Reddy, Leader of Oppos-ition in Council Shabbir Ali, legislators D.K. Aruna, G. Chinna Reddy, A. Sampath Kumar, A. Revanth Reddy, Dr. Mallu Ravi and Damodar Reddy addressed the meeting.