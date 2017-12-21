search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Jobless youth will make TRS jobless, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 21, 2017, 12:49 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2017, 2:59 am IST
TPCC president said the Chief Minister’s every move went against the people of Telangana.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Reddy poses for a selfie with party activists at Jana Garjana meeting at Jedcherla in Mahbubnagar district on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
 Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Reddy poses for a selfie with party activists at Jana Garjana meeting at Jedcherla in Mahbubnagar district on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has predicted a landslide victory for the Congress in the 2019 general elections.

Addressing a public meeting “Jadcherla Jana Garjana” on Wednesday evening in Mahbubnagar district, Mr Reddy said the next Assembly elections would be fought bet-ween the family of Chief Minister K. Chandrase-khar Rao and  people of Telangana. He said the Chief Minister’s every move went against the people of Telangana.

 

“The TRS government has cheated all sections of the society and now it is creating a wrong impression that it has resolved all problems. Mr KCR is underestimating  the power of common people and apparently feels that he could cheat them all the time,” Mr Reddy said.

The PCC chief said that the Congress would do a repeat of its performance in the 1989 and 2004 Assembly elections in 2019.

“It will be a clean sweep for the Congress in the 2019 elections. People will punish the TRS at each and every booth across Telangana State. Over 30 lakh jobless youth, who were ignored by the TRS government, will ensure that all the TRS leaders become jobless. Lakhs of poor people who were denied promised double bedroom houses will make sure that the KCR family is evicted from Pragathi Bhavan. Stud-ents, who waited endlessly for fee reimbursement, will not let KCR cheat them and their parents again,” he said. 

AICC Telangana in-charge secretary R.C. Khuntia gave a call for ‘TRS Hatao, Telangana Ko Bachao’ and said that the Telangana State was not formed to benefit only the KCR family.

Congress senior leaders including TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former Union minister S. Jaipal Reddy, Leader of Oppos-ition in Council Shabbir Ali, legislators D.K. Aruna, G. Chinna Reddy, A. Sampath Kumar, A. Revanth Reddy, Dr. Mallu Ravi and Damodar Reddy addressed the meeting.

Tags: n uttam kumar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Assembly polls: TPCC president Uttam Reddy focuses on 31 SC, ST seats
TRS in power for so long, no Muslim benefitted: Uttam Kumar Reddy


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma meet PM Narendra Modi before Delhi wedding reception

While there were speculation since the end of the Test series against Sri Lanka, Team India skipper and the Bollywood actress made the official announcement of their marriage via their social media channels on December 11. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Warning! Upgrade your Android or carry a brick in your palm

Older phones will still keep working but may not receive update features and security algorithms as developers will prefer to avoid re-coding an app for 32-bit.
 

Christmas 2017: Dessert recipes to make Yuletide magical

With Christmas being round the corner, we all are getting geared up for a holiday feast. The dessert that caps off the meal is just as important as the mains. To make your Christmas sweeter than before, here are some lip-smacking dessert recipes that we would like to share:
 

Video shows fearless girl casually pat her pet python while sipping milk

The girl and her pet named Cher are known to be from UK (Photo: YouTube)
 

IND vs SL, 1st T20: India bowl out Lanka for 87, register biggest T20I win

The Men in Blue clinched the 1st T20 with an all-round performance. (Photo: BCCI)
 

How Virat Kohli danced with Anushka Sharma at Italy wedding, reveals childhood coach

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. (Photo: Twitter / Anushka Sharma)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No loadshedding in state: Energy Minister, D K Shivakumar

Denying that the government was buying power and coal with an eye on the coming state polls, he declared, “ this is no election gimmick.”

Bengaluru: Nursery schools in government ambit

Starting next academic year, all pre-schools in the state will be brought under the purview of the State Education Departmen. (Photo: DC)

Telugu varsity campus lies in a state of neglect

Due to non-utilisation for the last 10 years, the new campus wears a deserted look.

President Ram Nath Kovind stresses on Hindi, suggests extra classes

President Ram Nath Kovind pays floral tributes at the statue of the Lord Buddha at the Tank Bund before visiting the Raj Bhavan Government School. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Violence at work leads doctors to leave country

With increasing activism against medical profession by public or media or policy makers, things are becoming more difficult.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham