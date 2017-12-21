search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad HC asks Telangana, AP to let KGBV staff to continue

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 21, 2017, 1:52 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2017, 3:07 am IST
Petitioners challenged the decision to sack them for not possessing the qualifications or for being male employees working girls-only schools.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court has directed the state governments of AP and Telangana to continue the services of the non-teaching staff working in Kast-urba Gandhi Balika Vidyala-yas (KGBVs) established in the erstwhile state of AP, if they are continuing as on today, and consider their cases for regularisation.

Justice A. Ramalingeswara Rao while disposing off batch petitions by non-teaching staff working in 748 Vidyalayas in both states, directed the respondents to consider their cases for regularisation if permissible and if they are found fit for discharging their work without having the requisite qualifications mentioned in the Circular issued in the year 2012-13.

 

The judge ordered that if for any reason they are not found fit and in case any action was sought to be taken against them, appropriate notice shall be given to the petitioners.

The petitioners challenged the decision to sack them for not possessing the qualifications or for being male employees working girls-only schools.

