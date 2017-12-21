search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Despite apprehensions, WTC was a hit with massive scholarly crowd

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 21, 2017, 1:20 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2017, 5:24 am IST
Telugu was actually born in this region which had made rich contributions producing several kinds of skills.
The World Telugu Conference, meant to showcase the pride of Telugu in the earlier sidelined Telangana region.
 The World Telugu Conference, meant to showcase the pride of Telugu in the earlier sidelined Telangana region.

Hyderabad: The World Telugu Conference, meant to showcase the pride of Telugu in the earlier sidelined Telangana region, turned out to be a major hit.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced that Telugu would be made compulsory up to Grade XII from the next academic year. This did not appear to be received well from some quarters which felt that Telugu promotion should not be at the cost of English which had come to be a global language.

Thousands of language lovers, pundits and poets from across nations made it to the five-day event which highlighted that Telugu was actually born in this region which had made rich contributions producing several kinds of skills, including ‘Avadhanam’ (answers to question in poetic form) considered unique.

 

But the language, when compared with other prominent Dravidan ones like Tamil and Kannada, was way behind, especially as a medium of instruction and guaranteeing employment opportunities. Though a classical language, it got little government patronage over the last few decades. Instead, English was being encouraged as the medium of instruction in educational institutions, scholars said.

Experts highlighted this with the famous Sanskrit saying: “Niraasreya Na Sobhante, Panditha, Vanitha, Latha” (women, pundits and creepers will not shine without patronage).

Governments were bound by the constitution to take steps to  preserve, protect and promote native languages of the State though in reality this was not happening.

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao in response to an observation by Vice-President Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu decided to make Telugu a compulsory language up to Grade XII in all government and private educational institutions from the next academic year.

However, some pundits and scholars said this was not sufficient to promote Telugu and more steps were needed to push the language further. But a section of people outside felt that promotion of any language should not be at the cost of another, especially in the wake of certain sections blaming English for Telugu getting sidelined. 

Telugu, termed as the Italian of the East and the third oldest Dravidian language after Tamil and Kannada, was rich in history and patronage in the past till the advent of English medium schools which gave several job opportunities, said scholars at the conference. This resulted in slow dying of Telugu and the culture associated with it.

The pride of Telugu ‘Satakam’ (100 stanzas) which helped in acquiring vocabulary the much-needed morals could not be taught in other language more conveniently and coherently, it was pointed out. The ‘Telugu Mastaru’(teacher) used to be an inspiration for the child during early age, though this was now a thing of the past.

But for government schools, Telugu was not a medium of instruction in private sector ones. Sadly, even in government schools, Telugu was being given least priority, it was alleged. Telugu teacher recruitments were not being made and no incentive was given to Telugu medium students. Telugu was also not mandatory for government service.

After globalisation, English has gained prominence and regional languages, including Telugu, was bearing the brunt. However, several countries were promoting their languages, which was not the case in the country.

Scholars pointed to efforts in neighbouring Tamil Nadu where efforts were being taken to promote Tamil and reserving 20 per cent jobs to those with a degree in Tamil. Karnataka was also going all out to promote Kannada. Telugu States needed to emulate their neighbours and make Telugu the administrative language, they added.

Tags: world telugu conference, k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma meet PM Narendra Modi before Delhi wedding reception

While there were speculation since the end of the Test series against Sri Lanka, Team India skipper and the Bollywood actress made the official announcement of their marriage via their social media channels on December 11. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Warning! Upgrade your Android or carry a brick in your palm

Older phones will still keep working but may not receive update features and security algorithms as developers will prefer to avoid re-coding an app for 32-bit.
 

Christmas 2017: Dessert recipes to make Yuletide magical

With Christmas being round the corner, we all are getting geared up for a holiday feast. The dessert that caps off the meal is just as important as the mains. To make your Christmas sweeter than before, here are some lip-smacking dessert recipes that we would like to share:
 

Video shows fearless girl casually pat her pet python while sipping milk

The girl and her pet named Cher are known to be from UK (Photo: YouTube)
 

IND vs SL, 1st T20: India bowl out Lanka for 87, register biggest T20I win

The Men in Blue clinched the 1st T20 with an all-round performance. (Photo: BCCI)
 

How Virat Kohli danced with Anushka Sharma at Italy wedding, reveals childhood coach

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. (Photo: Twitter / Anushka Sharma)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala: DGP Thomas suspended for slamming government

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan declined to comment on the decision while Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala accused the government of ‘using’ officers. 

Ex-MP’s son detained for verbally abusing cops

A snake in a tea flask at Triveni Apartment at Herohalli ward in Andhrahalli. It was later rescued by wildlife volunteer Harish. (Photo: DC)

Cab falls off flyover in Yelahanka, three sustain injuries

The driver lost the control of the vehicle, crashed into the median and jumped over to the other side of the road before crashing on to the service road below.  (Photo: DC)

Pedestrian! Govt’s response to walkers’ woes

Pedestrians are the most vulnerable lot on Bengaluru’s increasingly dangerous roads. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Ugly Indian helps spruce up school

The Ugly Indian have been successfully mobilizing various corporates and residents in the area to beautify the area, having widened their impact to over 58 ugly spots in Domlur alone. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham