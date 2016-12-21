Nation, Current Affairs

KT Rama Rao warns Opposition, says stop corruption talk on Bhagiratha Scheme

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 21, 2016, 1:16 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2016, 3:13 am IST
Minister KTR and Congress member and TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy made counter challenges on each other.
Telangana IT minister K.T. Rama Rao
Hyderabad: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao has warned the Opposition of filing defamation cases if baseless allegations were made against the government. On Tuesday, the Assembly witnessed a heated discussion on corruption in Mission Bhagiratha scheme. Minister KTR and Congress member and TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy made counter challenges on each other.

Participating in a short discussion on Mission Bhagiratha, Mr Reddy challenged if the government places all the files before the Speaker, he will prove corruption in tenders. Otherwise, Mr Reddy said he is ready to face any punishment. In a counter-challenge, the minister said if the opposition members have any evidence over the corruption in Mission Bhagir-atha they should place it before the Speaker or they can go to court. If corruption is proved, the minister said he would be ready to face any punishment.

Earlier Congress member Bhatti Vikramarka alleged there was huge corruption in the finalisation of the Mission Bhagiratha tenders. He demanded the government place all the files before the Speaker and sought a House committee for enquiry. He also dema-nded the government to send all files to Central Vigilance Commission for verification. While tenders were filed for 10 to 30 per cent less amount against the government es-timates in the Mission Kakatiya, he asked as to why in Bhagiratha tenders were filed only for 0.25 to 0.15 less amount than the government estimations.

Tags: mission bhagiratha, k t rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

