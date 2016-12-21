Nation, Current Affairs

Rs 18 lakh in new currency, 2 kg of gold bars seized from TN Chief Secy’s home

PTI
Published Dec 21, 2016, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Dec 21, 2016, 7:01 pm IST
The searches were conducted at over a dozen locations in connection with tax evasion probe.
Income Tax officials on Wednesday raided Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Ram Mohana Rao's home. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Income Tax officials on Wednesday raided Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Ram Mohana Rao's home. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Chennai: Income Tax Department on Wednesday carried out searches at over dozen places in two states against the son and some relatives of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao during which they claimed to have seized Rs 18 lakh cash and gold bars.

The I-T action was conducted in connection with the case related to biggest cash haul of new notes post demonetisation after the department raided some sand mining operators of Tamil Nadu here.

A team of about 100 tax sleuths, aided by a platoon (about 35 personnel) of CRPF, launched the raids as early as 6 AM and visited at least 15 premises in the state and the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh as part of the tax evasion probe.

The searches, top I-T sources said, were launched against Rao's son Vivek Papisetty and his relatives and Rs 18 lakh in new notes and two gold bars of 1-kg each were seized from the premises of Vivek's father-in-law based in Chittoor of AP. Rao and his son could not be contacted for their comments.

The latest action is a follow up against the sand mining operators in the state and few others including Sekar Reddy, who was removed as the Board Member of the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthaman (TTD) (Tirupati) by the AP government after the I-T action on December 9.

Reddy has also been arrested by the CBI today. The sources said Rao was "fully cooperating" with the sleuths during the operation after they searched his premises in the state capital here, even as they recorded Vivek's statement.

The department, they said, got "leads" in the sand mining probe case they were investigating and hence went to search Vivek and few others.

The tax officials, from the investigation wing of the department here, also visited the state secretariat for fetching two mobile phones of the Rao family.

Rao was appointed the state's top bureaucrat in June this year by the state government led by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

In order to keep the operation secret, the I-T department sought assistance of central paramilitary CRPF rather than calling in the state police forces.

They added that similar action is being carried out on the premises of a retired Indian Forest Service officer working with the state Environment Impact Authority, and few others. The searches, they said, are the "outcome" of the department's probe in the biggest haul of cash and gold early this month here, post demonetisation, in which over Rs 142 crore unaccounted assets have been recovered so far apart from Rs 34 crore in new notes.

The total cash seizure in this instance was over Rs 170 crore and this has become the single largest case of disclosure of undisclosed assets post the note ban.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) too has registered a money laundering complaint in this case after the tax department shared official documents with the agency.

Tags: p rama mohana rao, income tax raids, tax evasion
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Income Tax officials on Wednesday raided Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Ram Mohana Rao's home. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

IT raids Chief Secy's home, searches office at TN Secretariat

The searches are related to the probe into the biggest haul of cash post note ban, in which over Rs 142 crore have been found.
21 Dec 2016 2:55 PM
DMK treasurer MK Stalin.

Stalin dubs IT raid at Chief Secretary's residence as disgrace to TN

Officials of the Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted a raid at the Chief Secretary, Rama Mohana Rao's residence in Chennai.
21 Dec 2016 1:22 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The photographer makes a powerful statement by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Inspiring photo-series shows how no job is just a 'man's work'
From the tragic tale of Harambe who received attention across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom
The spellbinding photographs capture vibrant images of cities and outer space in the year of discovery that was 2016 (Photo: Instagram/NASA)

Here are NASA's most spectacular space images from 2016
The

Philippines lit up to mark arrival of the festive season
It’s hard not to envy penny stock trader Timothy Sykes. The young web entrepreneur regularly posts photos of himself in exotic locations, flashy cars and luxury suites on his social media. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Student earns millions while travelling all over the world
People have either been recreating the image of him shaking the President's hand in hilarious positions and through Photoshop (Photo: Twitter)

Twitter goes berserk over Cameroon sports minister's handshake
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This Bengaluru engineer's family of 735 dogs is adorable

The engineer pays 93% of the daily Rs 50,000 spent on their well being (Photo: Facebook)
 

According to Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan is an ‘arrogant’ guy

Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan
 

Syrian girl blogger, 7, meets Erdogan at Ankara palace

PM Erdogan poses for a photograph with Bana and her family. (Photo: Twitter | @RT_Erdogan)
 

Laila Main Laila: Sunny closes the year with this cracker of a song; exudes grace!

Stills from the song.
 

102-year-old Australian scientist wins battle to keep working

Dr David Goodall (Photo: Twitter | @charlottehamlyn)
 

This Indo-Pak couple's journey to their wedding shows love is the answer

They got married in a beautiful beach wedding (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TMC's Anubrata Mondal acquitted in Panrui hate speech case

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal (Photo: Screengrab)

National Green Tribunal issues notice to over 1400 pollution defaulters

File photo of the National Green Tribunal.

‘Cong' history stinks with corruption’: BJP rejects Rahul’s claim against PM

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi speaks at a rally. (Photo: PTI)

My comments distorted, I support demonetisation: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressing a workshop of Telugu Desam MPs in Vijayawada. (Photo: Twitter)

Political parties received Rs 102 crore in donations in 2015-16: report

Supporters holding BJP flags during a rally. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham