Nation, Current Affairs

Rich haul of cigarettes in Delhi; DRI seizes foreign cigarette brands

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAURABH TRIVEDI
Published Dec 21, 2016, 2:16 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2016, 3:41 am IST
The consignment which was concealed in a 40-feet container had reportedly been declared as a packaging material.
This is the third major seizure of foreign cigarettes made by the DRI in Delhi this year. (Representational Image)
 This is the third major seizure of foreign cigarettes made by the DRI in Delhi this year. (Representational Image)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday seized seized 85.58 lakh cigarette sticks of Indonesian origin with a market value of about Rs 10 crore from Inland Container Depot at Tuglakabad in south Delhi.

The consignment which was concealed in a 40-feet container had reportedly been declared as a packaging material. This is the third major seizure of foreign cigarettes made by the DRI  in Delhi this year.

The total value of the foreign cigarettes seized by the DRI in the three raids is worth about Rs 32.5 crore.

Following a tip off, a team of the DRI carried out the raid in at Tuglakabad depot and seized the cigarettes which had been reportedly imported from Singapore. The seized cigarettes were of various popular brands  like Gudang Garam International, Diarum Black and Red Black Clove.

The cigarette packets were not having adequate statutory health warning on 85 per cent of the surface area of the packet required under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Packaging and labeling) Rules, 2008. In July, foreign brand cigarettes worth about Rs 7.5 crore were seized by the DRI  from  the same Tuglakabad depot.

Tags: directorate of revenue intelligence, inland container depot
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Sushmita, Farhan, Sakshi, others impress with their fashion sense
While the world welcomed the New Year on a happy note, 2016 didn’t really prove to be a good year for the couples in the tinsel town. This year was full of heartbreaks as love walked away from the lives of many couples. From nasty break-ups to shocking divorces, 2016 saw it all.

Yearender 2016: This year's broken hearts
Numerous Bollywood stars were seen at the Stardust Awards held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Bachchan, other stars come out in style for Stardust awards
Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Nitesh Tiwari were seen promoting 'Dangal' in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan and Dangal team gear up for release with promotions
While much is known about Aamir Khan's acting abilities, he has also lent his voice to numerous songs, with some of them popular even today. (Photo: Video grab from Youtube)

7 times Aamir lent his voice to a song and did a fine job
Aditya Roy Kapur spent time with children affected with cancer at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aditya spends time with kids at cancer hospital
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Britain's 90-year-old Queen Elizabeth eases her workload - slightly

Queen Elizabeth will however continue with hosting foreign dignitaries and other jobs while remaining patron of 600 organisations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indian-origin UK shop manager uses red dye to scare off robber

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

I will do two films next year, have come to India to finalise them: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra confirmed that her international co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron will visit India to promote their film 'Baywatch'.
 

Is Kat making a point by being seen often with Aditya post breakup with Ranbir?

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya are supposed to be great friends in real life.
 

Apple in talks with India to manufacture locally: report

Apple Inc is in talks with India's government to explore making products locally.
 

Video: This sweeper dealt with an illegally parked car like a boss

The video was shared on Facebook and later on Youtube along with the description. (Photo: Facebook))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka CID grills Sriramulu’s gunman

Chennabasappa Hosamane

Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat gets over a lakh responses

Narendra Modi

Caution: Surge pricing ahead on hiring cabs

A month ago ordinary people gave a sigh of relief when the high court upheld government rules placing a ceiling on surge pricing by cabs. (Representational Image)

BBMP to double service tax on government offices

This year BBMP has collected Rs 111 crore and measures are also being taken to increase advertisement revenue.

India, Kyrgyztan ink six pacts; defence, mining, IT sector to be strengthened

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Kyrgyzstan President Almazbek Sharshenovich Atambayev at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham