Rich haul of cigarettes in Delhi; DRI seizes foreign cigarette brands

This is the third major seizure of foreign cigarettes made by the DRI in Delhi this year. (Representational Image)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday seized seized 85.58 lakh cigarette sticks of Indonesian origin with a market value of about Rs 10 crore from Inland Container Depot at Tuglakabad in south Delhi.

The consignment which was concealed in a 40-feet container had reportedly been declared as a packaging material. This is the third major seizure of foreign cigarettes made by the DRI in Delhi this year.

The total value of the foreign cigarettes seized by the DRI in the three raids is worth about Rs 32.5 crore.

Following a tip off, a team of the DRI carried out the raid in at Tuglakabad depot and seized the cigarettes which had been reportedly imported from Singapore. The seized cigarettes were of various popular brands like Gudang Garam International, Diarum Black and Red Black Clove.

The cigarette packets were not having adequate statutory health warning on 85 per cent of the surface area of the packet required under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Packaging and labeling) Rules, 2008. In July, foreign brand cigarettes worth about Rs 7.5 crore were seized by the DRI from the same Tuglakabad depot.