KYC account holders exempt from Rs 5000 deposit limit: RBI

RBI had earlier asked banks to ensure that more than Rs 5,000 demonetised currency is deposited only in KYC compliant accounts. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday issued a notification partly withdrawing its earlier order disallowing deposits of over Rs 5000 to be made into banks more than once till December 30.

Now, such deposits can be made by KYC compliant account holders, without questions being asked, said RBI.

RBI had on Monday imposed stiff restrictions on depositing more than Rs 5,000 in the scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, mandating that it can be deposited only once per account till December 30, that too after explaining to bank officials the reasons for not having done that so far.

Stipulating that restrictive conditions will also apply on the cumulative deposit of such notes in a single account when it exceeds Rs 5,000, RBI had said that defunct currency up to any amount can be deposited under the new black money amnesty PMGKY scheme.

"It has been decided to place certain restrictions on deposits of SBNs into bank accounts while encouraging the deposits of the same under the Taxation and Investment Regime for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, 2016," RBI said in a notification.

Under the PMGKY scheme, black money holders can deposit unaccounted cash in account which will be subject to 50 per cent tax and 4-year interest free lock-in for the remaining 25 per cent of the amount.

RBI had said old notes in excess of Rs 5,000 into a bank account will be received for credit only once during the remaining period till December 30, 2016.