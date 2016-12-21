Nation, Current Affairs

RBI changing rules like PM changing clothes, says Rahul

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 21, 2016, 1:21 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2016, 1:21 am IST
“RBI is changing rules like the PM changes his clothes,” Rahul tweeted.
Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Jaunpur.
 Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Jaunpur.

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi launched another scathing attack on the Prime Minister regarding the demonetisation issue.

Rahul said, “Prime Minister had promised that people can deposit money till December 30 but he again changed the rules. His words don’t carry weight now.”

The Congress vice-president took to Twitter to lash out at Prime Minister after the AICC demanded a rollback of the restriction under which Rs 5,000 in scrapped currency can be deposited only once per account till December 30.

“RBI is changing rules like the PM changes his clothes,” Rahul tweeted, while posting an article on the RBI rules announced post-demonetisation.

The attack came as the Congress leader is all set to take the battle over the issue of demonetisation to the turf of the Prime Minister with a rally at Mehsana in Gujarat on Wednesday.

Rahul also said, “when the time comes we will tell the people that the words of the Prime Minister are hollow and empty. Notifications have been changed 125 times.”

After Gujarat, Rahul will be addressing a rally at Bahraich in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on December 22 and at Almora in Uttarkhand the next day.
Assembly polls in Uttarkhand are also scheduled early next year.

Tags: rahul gandhi, rbi, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

Here is a roll call of some of the people who died in the year 2016.

Yearender 2016: Those who left us
A lorry ploughed into a busy Christmas market in Berlin, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more in what police said was a suspected terror attack.

Lorry plows into crowd at Berlin's Christmas market
Thousands of protesters from across the world united in solidarity with the people of Aleppo, demanding safe evacuations for them.

World unites in solidarity with Aleppo
People gather dressed as Santa Claus to participate in the Santa Claus race in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: AP)

Thousands come together for Madrid's Santa Claus race
Weeping, hobbling on crutches or dragging suitcases, hundreds of survivors of a devastating government bombardment and siege left the last sliver of opposition-held Aleppo on Thursday, an evacuation that sealed the end of the rebellion's most important stronghold and was a watershed moment in Syria's 5-year-old civil war.

Aleppo battle ends: Residents board ambulances, buses; bid farewell to home
Forbes' annual ranking of the World’s Most Powerful People identifies one person out of every 100 million whose actions mean the most. Here’s a list of the top 10 men and women short listed by Forbes.

Meet the world’s most powerful people
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Britain's 90-year-old Queen Elizabeth eases her workload - slightly

Queen Elizabeth will however continue with hosting foreign dignitaries and other jobs while remaining patron of 600 organisations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indian-origin UK shop manager uses red dye to scare off robber

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

I will do two films next year, have come to India to finalise them: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra confirmed that her international co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron will visit India to promote their film 'Baywatch'.
 

Is Kat making a point by being seen often with Aditya post breakup with Ranbir?

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya are supposed to be great friends in real life.
 

Apple in talks with India to manufacture locally: report

Apple Inc is in talks with India's government to explore making products locally.
 

Video: This sweeper dealt with an illegally parked car like a boss

The video was shared on Facebook and later on Youtube along with the description. (Photo: Facebook))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Demonetisation: Three more jewellers from Hyderabad face the I-T heat

“As per government rules, for any sale above 50 grams, we take PAN card, Aadhaar card and other KYC details, said Rajani Jewellers

Hyderabad: Petitioners for J Jayalalitha assets fined

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: JNTU to act tough on college faculty

JNTU Hyderabad logo

Nagaland CM seeks Centre's intervention in Manipur

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang.

Gadkari targets SP, says caste is supreme in UP

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham