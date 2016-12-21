RBI changing rules like PM changing clothes, says Rahul

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi launched another scathing attack on the Prime Minister regarding the demonetisation issue.

Rahul said, “Prime Minister had promised that people can deposit money till December 30 but he again changed the rules. His words don’t carry weight now.”

The Congress vice-president took to Twitter to lash out at Prime Minister after the AICC demanded a rollback of the restriction under which Rs 5,000 in scrapped currency can be deposited only once per account till December 30.

“RBI is changing rules like the PM changes his clothes,” Rahul tweeted, while posting an article on the RBI rules announced post-demonetisation.

The attack came as the Congress leader is all set to take the battle over the issue of demonetisation to the turf of the Prime Minister with a rally at Mehsana in Gujarat on Wednesday.

Rahul also said, “when the time comes we will tell the people that the words of the Prime Minister are hollow and empty. Notifications have been changed 125 times.”

After Gujarat, Rahul will be addressing a rally at Bahraich in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on December 22 and at Almora in Uttarkhand the next day.

Assembly polls in Uttarkhand are also scheduled early next year.