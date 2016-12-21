Personal attacks by Rahul on Modi will open a Pandora’s box: BJP

New Delhi: Hitting out at the Prime Minister once again, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday likened the repeated changes in the rules regarding deposit of old currency notes in banks to his changing of "clothes" and said the message going out was that the Prime Minister's words are "hollow".

BJP responded by warning that such "personal attacks" by Gandhi on Modi will open a Pandora's box.

"RBI is changing rules like the PM changes his clothes," Gandhi tweeted, while posting an article on the RBI rules announced post demonetisation.

He was commenting on the new decision of the government under which an amount more than Rs 50,00 in scrapped currency can be deposited only once per account till December 30.

Earlier, the Prime Minister, while announcing the demonetisation decision on November 8, had said old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes could be deposited in banks till December 30 without any questions asked.

"Prime Minister's words should have weight. Prime Minister had promised the country that people can deposit their money in banks till December 30. Yesterday, Government had again changed the rules. This is 125th time rules were changed. Yesterday, the Government gave a message that words of Prime Minister are hollow," Gandhi said.

Noting that the Prime Minister had said money can be deposited in banks till December 30, the Congress leader said on Tuesday, however, the government said "no you cannot".

"The words of Narendra Modi are without any weight and are hollow. We will show how hollow they are," he told ANI later.

Reacting to the attack, BJP's National Secretary Sidharth Nath Singh said it reflected the "DNA of Congress and Gandhi family" and he should desist from it.

Singh warned that such personal attacks on Modi by Gandhi will open a pandora's box.

Gandhi's attack came as the Congress leader is all set to take the battle over the issue of demonetisation to the turf of the Prime Minister with a rally at Mehsana in Gujarat on Thursday.

After Gujarat, Gandhi will be addressing rally at Bahraich in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on December 22 and at Almora in Uttarkhand the next day.

Assembly polls in Uttarkhand are also scheduled early next year. On December 24, Gandhi will be addressing a rally at Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.