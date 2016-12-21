Note ban: IT raids Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary's residence in Chennai

On Tuesday, IT officials raided the office and residence of Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Sushil Vaswani. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Income Tax officials conducted a raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rammohan Rao’s residence in Chennai’s Anna Nagar on Wednesday.

7 other places in the state were also raided since 5:30 am, said the report.

The 58-year-old Rao was made Chief Secretary in June this year. He was Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister before he was named as the Chief Secretary.

The Income Tax department has been conducting raids across the country over the last few days, weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

On Tuesday, IT officials raided the office and residence of Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Sushil Vaswani.