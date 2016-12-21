Nation, Current Affairs

My comments distorted, I support demonetisation: Chandrababu Naidu

PTI
Published Dec 21, 2016, 4:43 pm IST
Updated Dec 21, 2016, 5:39 pm IST
Disgusted with the way money is distributed during elections that is why I wanted ban on big notes, says AP CM.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressing a workshop of Telugu Desam MPs in Vijayawada. (Photo: Twitter)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressing a workshop of Telugu Desam MPs in Vijayawada. (Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: A day after making critical remarks on demonetisation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said his comments were "distorted" and that he has been supporting the exercise.

He, however, said problems arising in the aftermath of demonetisation "continue" as "we are going (about them) in a routine manner".

"We have to take an innovative approach," he remarked.

He heads the panel set up by the Centre to look into issues arising from demonetisation. His party- TDP- is part of the NDA government.

The 13-member committee would meet again on December 28 to work out solutions to the ongoing problem, he said. "I spoke to (NITI Aayog CEO) Amitabh Kant this morning and asked him to convene the meeting," he said.

He said he had sought a ban on high denomination notes "long ago" and written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking abolition of 500 and 1,000 rupee notes after the recent Income Disclosure Scheme.

"I have supported this (demonetisation) concept," he said, inaugurating a two-day conference of district Collectors here.

Addressing a workshop of Telugu Desam MPs, legislators and leaders here yesterday, he had said, "Demonetisation was not our wish but it happened. More than 40 days after demonetisation, there are still a lot of problems but yet there appears to be no solution."

"I am spending two hours daily to ease the problems caused by demonetisation. I am breaking my head daily but we are unable to find a solution to this problem," he had said.

He claimed that his remarks were "distorted by some". "I am disgusted with the way money is distributed during elections. Why should we spend money in elections? That's why I wanted a ban on big notes," Chandrababu said.

"In my life, I did not focus on anything as much as I focused on demonetisation. I troubled the bankers, RBI and the district Collectors by reviewing the situation for hours every day. But still things did not happen as fast as we wanted," he said.

"There is attitude problem. We could not make use of the available infrastructure and we could not innovate," he said, referring to the problems being faced by people in the aftermath of note ban.

"I am totally pained that we could not distribute welfare pensions on time this month. I was so angry. I gave a warning to the banks and then the RBI acted. From now on, we will distribute pensions physically and not through banks," the Chief Minister said.

He also spoke on other topics like growing number of divorces in the US, the problem of aged population in Japan and of ageing population in China and the advantage India has in terms of "demographic dividend".

Tags: demonetisation, chandrababu naidu, note ban
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada

Related Stories

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: Twitter)

After demanding note ban, AP CM Naidu says ‘It was not our wish’

‘More than 40 days after demonetisation, there are still a lot of problems,’ Naidu said.
20 Dec 2016 1:05 PM
File photo of BJP National secretary Siddharth Nath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

BJP downplays Chandrababu Naidu's criticism of demonetisation

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister has said nothing that Modi or other BJP leaders have said, commented Sidharth Nath.
21 Dec 2016 5:38 PM
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: Twitter)

Demonetisation minus preparation is bad: Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu who initially supported demonetisation now took a U-turn saying that he hasn’t looked for this kind of decision.
21 Dec 2016 7:02 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

The photographer makes a powerful statement by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Inspiring photo-series shows how no job is just a 'man's work'
From the tragic tale of Harambe who received attention across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom
The spellbinding photographs capture vibrant images of cities and outer space in the year of discovery that was 2016 (Photo: Instagram/NASA)

Here are NASA's most spectacular space images from 2016
The

Philippines lit up to mark arrival of the festive season
It’s hard not to envy penny stock trader Timothy Sykes. The young web entrepreneur regularly posts photos of himself in exotic locations, flashy cars and luxury suites on his social media. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Student earns millions while travelling all over the world
People have either been recreating the image of him shaking the President's hand in hilarious positions and through Photoshop (Photo: Twitter)

Twitter goes berserk over Cameroon sports minister's handshake
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This Bengaluru engineer's family of 735 dogs is adorable

The engineer pays 93% of the daily Rs 50,000 spent on their well being (Photo: Facebook)
 

According to Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan is an ‘arrogant’ guy

Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan
 

Syrian girl blogger, 7, meets Erdogan at Ankara palace

PM Erdogan poses for a photograph with Bana and her family. (Photo: Twitter | @RT_Erdogan)
 

Laila Main Laila: Sunny closes the year with this cracker of a song; exudes grace!

Stills from the song.
 

102-year-old Australian scientist wins battle to keep working

Dr David Goodall (Photo: Twitter | @charlottehamlyn)
 

This Indo-Pak couple's journey to their wedding shows love is the answer

They got married in a beautiful beach wedding (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rs 18 lakh in new currency, 2 kg of gold bars seized from TN Chief Secy’s home

Income Tax officials on Wednesday raided Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Ram Mohana Rao's home. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

‘Congress' history stinks with corruption’: BJP rejects Rahul’s claim against PM

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi speaks at a rally. (Photo: PTI)

Political parties received Rs 102 crore in donations in 2015-16: report

Supporters holding BJP flags during a rally. (Photo: PTI)

Karuna recovering, to be discharged after antibiotics course is over: hospital

DMK chief M Karunanidhi. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

IT raids Chief Secy's home, searches office at TN Secretariat

Income Tax officials on Wednesday raided Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Ram Mohana Rao's home. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham