Nation, Current Affairs

Mamata calls note ban a ‘scam’, dares Modi govt to arrest her

PTI
Published Dec 21, 2016, 7:03 pm IST
Updated Dec 21, 2016, 7:04 pm IST
‘Demonetisation is a big scam. We will say it thousand times,’ Mamata said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Kolaghat: Upping the ante against the Modi government, which she has been targeting over demonetisation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday dared the Centre to arrest her and warned it against "touching" state government officers.

"You don't have to touch anybody. You arrest me. I challenge you, if you have the guts you arrest all of us, nothing will deter us from raising out voice against demonetisation.

"Demonetisation is a big scam. We want to know what is the deal. We will say it thousand times," she told a public meeting here.

Banerjee alleged that to weaken the state governments, the Centre was targeting its officers warning, "If you try to touch any of our officers, you will not be allowed to go scot-free. You have the laws, the state government too has laws in its hands."

"We must win the battle as people are with us. As long as I live, I shall fight alone if required," she said.

Earlier in the day, she criticised the Modi government over the I-T raid at the residence of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao, saying such a "vindictive and unethical" act by the central agencies devalued the institution of head of the civil service.

"Why this vindictive, unethical, technically improper action? Is it only to disturb the federal structure? Why do not they raid Amit Shah and others," she said.

Attacking the Centre, she said," They pose as sages and are dubbing others as thieves."

Strongly criticising the "harassment of opposition leaders, government officials and general people by the central agencies like CBI, ED and IT", Banerjee said such actions would not deter her from criticising it.

Tags: demonetisation, mamata, modi govt
Location: India, West Bengal

Lifestyle Gallery

The photographer makes a powerful statement by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Inspiring photo-series shows how no job is just a 'man's work'
From the tragic tale of Harambe who received attention across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom
The spellbinding photographs capture vibrant images of cities and outer space in the year of discovery that was 2016 (Photo: Instagram/NASA)

Here are NASA's most spectacular space images from 2016
The

Philippines lit up to mark arrival of the festive season
It’s hard not to envy penny stock trader Timothy Sykes. The young web entrepreneur regularly posts photos of himself in exotic locations, flashy cars and luxury suites on his social media. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Student earns millions while travelling all over the world
People have either been recreating the image of him shaking the President's hand in hilarious positions and through Photoshop (Photo: Twitter)

Twitter goes berserk over Cameroon sports minister's handshake
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This Bengaluru engineer's family of 735 dogs is adorable

The engineer pays 93% of the daily Rs 50,000 spent on their well being (Photo: Facebook)
 

According to Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan is an ‘arrogant’ guy

Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan
 

Syrian girl blogger, 7, meets Erdogan at Ankara palace

PM Erdogan poses for a photograph with Bana and her family. (Photo: Twitter | @RT_Erdogan)
 

Laila Main Laila: Sunny closes the year with this cracker of a song; exudes grace!

Stills from the song.
 

102-year-old Australian scientist wins battle to keep working

Dr David Goodall (Photo: Twitter | @charlottehamlyn)
 

This Indo-Pak couple's journey to their wedding shows love is the answer

They got married in a beautiful beach wedding (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TMC's Anubrata Mondal acquitted in Panrui hate speech case

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal (Photo: Screengrab)

National Green Tribunal issues notice to over 1400 pollution defaulters

File photo of the National Green Tribunal.

Rs 18 lakh in new currency, 2 kg of gold bars seized from TN Chief Secy’s home

Income Tax officials on Wednesday raided Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Ram Mohana Rao's home. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

‘Cong' history stinks with corruption’: BJP rejects Rahul’s claim against PM

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi speaks at a rally. (Photo: PTI)

My comments distorted, I support demonetisation: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressing a workshop of Telugu Desam MPs in Vijayawada. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham