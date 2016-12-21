Karuna recovering, to be discharged after antibiotics course is over: hospital

Chennai: DMK chief M Karunanidhi is recovering well and will be discharged soon, a press release from Kauvery Hospital in Chennai said on Wednesday.

The hospital also released a picture in which Karunanidhi is seen sitting and watching television along with the team of doctors and a nurse.

According to a report, the release also said that he is “recovering well” and that he will be “discharged from the hospital after the completion of the course of antibiotics”.

Karuanidhi, who was admitted to hospital on the night of December 15 was treated with antibiotics and also underwent tracheostomy procedure at Kauvery Hospital, following which his condition improved.

The DMK president has been improving well, a senior leader said on Tuesday, adding, "He is likely to be discharged in two to three days and that is what doctors indicate."

Meanwhile, leaders continued to visit the hospital on Tuesday to enquire about the health of the DMK chief.

CPI leader D Raja, PMK chief S Ramadoss, comedian Vivek, film director S A Chandrasekar were among those who visited the hospital today and met DMK leaders including Karunanidhi's son M K Stalin. Ramadoss and others conveyed their best wishes for the veteran DMK leader to get well soon.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had a couple of days ago visited the 92-year-old leader and told reporters after meeting Karunanidhi that he was doing well.