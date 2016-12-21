Nation, Current Affairs

Petitioners for Jaya assets fined by Hyderabad HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 21, 2016, 12:47 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2016, 3:11 am IST
The bench made it clear that he would get it in usual course of time.
Hyderabad High Court
 Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday slapped Rs 1 lakh costs on a petitioner who had  filed a PIL seeking  to declare the action of the Telangana government in not declaring the properties belonging to  late J Jayalalitha, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, in the state as public properties as per the Succession Act as illegal.

Gareeb Guide, a voluntary organisation of the city represented by its president Ms. G. Bhargavi, moved the PIL stating that if an interstate has left no heir qualified to succeed his or her property in accordance with the provisions of Hindu Succession Act 1956, such property shall devolve on the government.

The petitioner brought to the notice of the court that Ms Jayalalitha had 14 acres agriculture land in Medchal village of Malkajgiri district and commercial complex in Srinagar area of Hyderabad. D. V. Rao, the counsel for the petitioner said Ms Jayalalitha died without writing any will and that she has no heirs.

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A Shankar Narayana, while dealing with the PIL, asked the counsel what was the basis for his claims and how does he know that there was no will. The counsel replied that he was relying on media reports. When the bench questioned as to what happens to the kin of Jaya’s brother who are very much there in Tamil Nadu, the counsel replied that he was not aware of this fact.

The bench reminded the fact that she had a brother who died in a road accident was also carried by newspapers. The bench observed that “it is only a few days since the leader died and the petitioner is before us without verifying the facts at the ground level. This is a publicity orientation petition and not a public interest petition.”

When the bench decided to slap fine, the counsel started requesting the court to allow him to withdraw the plea or at least reduce the penalty amount. The bench did not relent. While indicating that he would approach Supreme Court, the counsel urged the bench to provide a copy of the order by the end of the day. The bench made it clear that he would get it in usual course of time. When again he counsel started insisting on his plea, the bench cautioned of contempt proceedings.

While expressing displeasure at the petitioner for filing the frivolous petition to waste the  valuable time of the court, the bench awarded Rs 1 lakh costs and directed to pay within 4 weeks  to the state government.

Tags: hyderabad high court, j jayalalitha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Britain's 90-year-old Queen Elizabeth eases her workload - slightly

Queen Elizabeth will however continue with hosting foreign dignitaries and other jobs while remaining patron of 600 organisations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indian-origin UK shop manager uses red dye to scare off robber

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

I will do two films next year, have come to India to finalise them: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra confirmed that her international co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron will visit India to promote their film 'Baywatch'.
 

Is Kat making a point by being seen often with Aditya post breakup with Ranbir?

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya are supposed to be great friends in real life.
 

Apple in talks with India to manufacture locally: report

Apple Inc is in talks with India's government to explore making products locally.
 

Video: This sweeper dealt with an illegally parked car like a boss

The video was shared on Facebook and later on Youtube along with the description. (Photo: Facebook))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat gets over a lakh responses

Narendra Modi

Caution: Surge pricing ahead on hiring cabs

A month ago ordinary people gave a sigh of relief when the high court upheld government rules placing a ceiling on surge pricing by cabs. (Representational Image)

India, Kyrgyztan ink six pacts, defence, mining, IT sector to be strengthened

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Kyrgyzstan President Almazbek Sharshenovich Atambayev at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday (Photo: PTI)

BJP-SAD win shot in the arm for Centre, alliance sweeps Chandigarh civic polls

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal at a Sangat Darshan programme in Jalandh-ar on Tuesday (Photo: PTI)

Rahul’s decisions leave Congress top brass ‘upset’

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham