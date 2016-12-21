Nation, Current Affairs

Govt clears ordinance allowing firms to pay salaries in electronic mode

PTI
Published Dec 21, 2016, 1:19 pm IST
Updated Dec 21, 2016, 1:29 pm IST
Employers can choose to pay wages in cash. But the ordinance is valid for 6 months only, and has to be passed in Parliament.
However, employers will also have the option to pay wages in cash. (Photo: File)
 However, employers will also have the option to pay wages in cash. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday decided to bring in an ordinance to amend the Payment of Wages Act for allowing business and industrial establishments to pay salaries through cheques or electronically.

"The Union Cabinet today approved the ordinance route to amend the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, to allow employers of certain industries to make payment through the electronic mode and cheques," a source said.

Employers will also have the option to pay wages in cash, the source added.

As per practice, the government introduces ordinance to amend laws for immediate implementation of new rules. An ordinance is valid for six months only. The government is required to get it passed in Parliament within that period.

The Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2016, seeks to amend Section 6 of the principal Act to enable employers to pay wages to employees through cheques or by crediting it to their bank accounts electronically.

The Bill was introduced by Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya amid din over the demonetisation issue. It will also allow state governments to specify industrial or other establishments that adopt cashless way for salary payments.

The new procedure will serve the objective of "digital and less-cash economy", the Bill stated.

The Act had come into force on April 23, 1936, providing for payment of wages in coin or currency notes, or in both.

The provision for payment of wages by cheque or crediting it into bank account after obtaining the requisite authorization of employee was inserted in 1975.

At present, the Act covers all those employees in certain categories of establishments whose wage does not exceed Rs 18,000 per month.

The Centre can make rules regarding payment of wages in relation to railways, air transport services, mines, oil fields and its establishments while states take a call on all other cases.

By making state-level amendments to the Act, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Kerala and Haryana have already made provisions for payment of wages through cheque and electronic transfer.

At present, with the written authorisation of an employee, wages can be given through cheque or transferred to his or her bank account.

Tags: salaries, payment of wages act, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

The rest of the salary will be paid as usual. (Photo: Representational Image)

Telangana govt employees to get Rs 10,000 in cash from their salaries

The government said the SBH, the SBI, Andhra Bank and nationalised banks have already been informed.
30 Nov 2016 1:42 AM

Business Gallery

Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
Datsun in India has started out on a rocky footing with the Go and Go+, but now it’s back with its third offering for India, the all new redi-GO. The new redi-GO is an important car for the Japanese manufacturer and we spent two days behind the wheel to find out what it’s really like to drive one. (Source: CarDekho.com)

In pics: The new Datsun redi-GO
Mercedes-Benz recently launched its flagship SUV, the GLS 350 CDI. Essentially a facelift for the current GL-Class, it incorporates a few update along with the nomenclature change. It gets a reworked face that houses all-LED headlamps and a new grille, new alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps. We expect the GLS to be powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 motor that develops 255PS of power and 620Nm of torque. (Photo: CarDekho.com)

In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 CDI
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IoT, PoS, ATMs under major security threats in 2017: Report

The upcoming year will include an increased breadth and depth of attacks, with malicious threat actors differentiating their tactics to capitalise on the changing technology landscape.
 

Watch: Salman is in his element singing happy birthday song for Sohail with Mika

Screengrabs from the video posted on Twitter.
 

Chennai: Jayalalithaa's fans create 68 kg idli engraved with her face

Following the news of Jayalalithaa's demise, many people died of cardiac arrests and suicide. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Britain's 90-year-old Queen Elizabeth eases her workload - slightly

Queen Elizabeth will however continue with hosting foreign dignitaries and other jobs while remaining patron of 600 organisations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indian-origin UK shop manager uses red dye to scare off robber

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

I will do two films next year, have come to India to finalise them: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra confirmed that her international co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron will visit India to promote their film 'Baywatch'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Manipur blockade: Curfew lifted till 7 p.m. from Imphal East, except for few areas

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Modi to visit Varanasi tomorrow, interact with booth-level workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

12 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka day after Panneerselvam protests

Three groups of fishermen from Pamban near Rameswaram were arrested on Tuesday night by the naval men. (Photo: Representational Image)

EC to delist 200 parties suspected of being fronts for money laundering

The Election Commission will write to the Central Board of Direct Taxes informing it about the decision to delist 200-odd political parties, which exist only on paper. (Photo: PTI/File)

From dress codes in temples to youth joining IS, a controversial year for Kerala

Sri Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham