Nation, Current Affairs

After RBI order, banks refuse deposits over Rs 5000 despite explanation

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 21, 2016, 9:59 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2016, 10:00 am IST
Bankers are wary about accepting these deposits, fearing that they could be harassed by tax authorities later.
Despite customer complaints, banks have no choice but to comply with the RBI directive. (Photo: File)
 Despite customer complaints, banks have no choice but to comply with the RBI directive. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) move to disallow deposits of over Rs 5000 more than once till December 30 has resulted in some unintended consequences.

Banks are now refusing to take deposits over the said amount, despite being given detailed explanations, said a report.

Nalin Kaushik, a Punjab-based lawyer, wrote on Twitter that his bank branch in Sunet, Ludhiana, was not accepting deposits of old notes, said the report.

Noida-based Udit Kothari also said his bank in Meerut was not accepting funds above Rs 5,000, even after giving justification.

Depositors are thus feeling the pain and claim that this move by the RBI is unfair. Their gripe is that when depositors prior to December could deposit money without being questioned, there should no reason they can’t do so now, said the report.

But bankers are wary about accepting these deposits, fearing that they could be harassed by tax authorities later for justification.

“The government and the RBI should have allowed all deposits to come in till December 30. Immediately thereafter, the I-T Department could have swung into action, questioning depositors as to the source of the cash deposit,” a Union Bank of India official was quoted as saying.

However, despite customer complaints, banks have no choice but to comply with the RBI directive.

But the directive seems to have taken a toll on deposits, said the report. A Central Bank of India branch head said since the demonetisation drive was announced his branch, on an average, received Rs 20-25 lakh in demonetised notes daily as deposits.  

However, on Tuesday, the branch received only Rs 4 lakh worth such notes.

Tags: reserve bank of india (rbi), demonetisation, bank deposits
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

However, the Ministry also announced that there is no limit on quantity or value of specified bank notes tendered for payment and deposit under PMKGY. (Photo: File)

Old notes worth over Rs 5000 can be deposited only once till Dec 30: RBI

However, an explanation will also have to be provided to bank officials with reasons for not depositing the notes so far.
19 Dec 2016 12:53 PM

World Gallery

Here is a roll call of some of the people who died in the year 2016.

Yearender 2016: Those who left us
A lorry ploughed into a busy Christmas market in Berlin, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more in what police said was a suspected terror attack.

Lorry plows into crowd at Berlin's Christmas market
Thousands of protesters from across the world united in solidarity with the people of Aleppo, demanding safe evacuations for them.

World unites in solidarity with Aleppo
People gather dressed as Santa Claus to participate in the Santa Claus race in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: AP)

Thousands come together for Madrid's Santa Claus race
Weeping, hobbling on crutches or dragging suitcases, hundreds of survivors of a devastating government bombardment and siege left the last sliver of opposition-held Aleppo on Thursday, an evacuation that sealed the end of the rebellion's most important stronghold and was a watershed moment in Syria's 5-year-old civil war.

Aleppo battle ends: Residents board ambulances, buses; bid farewell to home
Forbes' annual ranking of the World’s Most Powerful People identifies one person out of every 100 million whose actions mean the most. Here’s a list of the top 10 men and women short listed by Forbes.

Meet the world’s most powerful people
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chennai: Jayalalithaa's fans create 68 kg idli engraved with her face

Following the news of Jayalalithaa's demise, many people died of cardiac arrests and suicide. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Britain's 90-year-old Queen Elizabeth eases her workload - slightly

Queen Elizabeth will however continue with hosting foreign dignitaries and other jobs while remaining patron of 600 organisations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indian-origin UK shop manager uses red dye to scare off robber

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

I will do two films next year, have come to India to finalise them: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra confirmed that her international co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron will visit India to promote their film 'Baywatch'.
 

Is Kat making a point by being seen often with Aditya post breakup with Ranbir?

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya are supposed to be great friends in real life.
 

Apple in talks with India to manufacture locally: report

Apple Inc is in talks with India's government to explore making products locally.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Passengers left without luggage as Air India drops cargo for takeoff

Consequently nine containers, each containing 25-30 bags, were taken off the aircraft, which were later transported from the airline's other flights to Newark. (Photo: File)

Limits on ATM withdrawals to be removed after Dec 30: MoS Finance

A queue in front of an ATM at Koramangala in Bengaluru. (Photo: DC)

Kerala: 21 medical students suspended after 41 juniors allege ragging

Manjeri Medical College in Malappuram. (Photo: File)

Whoever suggested note ban needs basic course in economics: Chidambaram

We are in the distinguished company of Zimbabwe, North Korea, Libya and now Venezuela, which demonetised currency, said Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)

RSS not a remote control, wants strong India with Hindutva at core: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham