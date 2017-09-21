Will crack Gauri Lankesh case soon: Karnataka Home Minister

Mangaluru: Expressing confidence that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will crack journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder at the earliest, State Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy strongly denied there was a bid to link the murder of scholar M. M. Kalburgi and the slain journalist, saying the SIT had found no similarities thus far.

"They say there is some similarity between the murder of Narendra Dhabholkar, Govind Pansare and Kalburgi. But officials have not found any such similarities in Gauri's murder," Reddy told reporters. He however expressed confidence in police arresting the culprits in both Kalburgi and Gauri case. "We have got some information on Gauri's murder. However I am not at liberty to reveal and discuss those. We want results in these cases. We will not interfere. The probe is looking into all angles," he declared.