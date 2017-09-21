Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana scouts for land to set up liquor godowns

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 21, 2017, 12:28 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2017, 1:58 am IST
The existing 18 liquor warehouses are unable to cater to the rising demand in Telangana.
 At present, there are 17 distilleries and six breweries in TS that produce 30 lakh cases of whisky and 25 lakh cases of beer  per month on an average.  (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Liquor sales in Telangana have shot up in the past few years but the state is facing severe shortage of liquor storage facilities.

The existing 18 liquor warehouses are unable to cater to the rising demand. The Government is now looking to set up warehouses in every district. 

Following a proposal sent by the TS Beverages Corporation Ltd, a government of India undertaking, the state government has asked district collectors to acquire five acres in every district headquarters to construct liquor godowns.

In the proposal sent by the TSBCL to the government, it states that with the increase in the number of districts from 10 to 31 in October 2016, it has become essential that the number of warehouses also be increased. 

“In the first phase, we will set up warehouses in five district headquarters this year. Suryapet, Siddipet, Wanaparty, Vikarabad and Kothagudem have been identified for the purpose,” said G. Deviprasad, chairman, TSBCL.

The existing ones are unable to stock this quantity. The government wants to set up new warehouses to increase storage capacity to 60 lakh cases of whisky and beer.

A majority of the existing warehouses are set up in private buildings. Only Karimangar, Mancherial, Nizamabad and Khammam units have godowns in their premises. 

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




