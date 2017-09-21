Nation, Current Affairs

N Chandrababu Naidu stays in ‘illegal’ structure: YSRC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 21, 2017, 7:20 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2017, 7:41 am IST
The YSRC has demanded that the CM should immediately vacate the house.
Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu
Hyderabad: The YSR Congress party has lambasted AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for taking up residence in a structure illegally built in the river bed of the Krishna in Amaravati. The YSRC has demanded that the CM should immediately vacate the house and that an enquiry be conducted into the nexus between the Lin-gamaneni group that owns the property and Mr Naidu.

YSRC’s official spokes-person Jogi Ramesh said it is ridiculous for Mr Naidu to speak about a rally for rivers when he is violating the river conservation zone.
YSRC leader and former minister Botsa Satya-narayana has alleged that corruption in the execution of the Polavaram project by Mr Naidu’s government is resulting in delay of the construction of the project.

“Naidu has increased the project cost from Rs 16,000 crore to Rs 48,000 crore. Instead of taking action against the project proponent Transtroy, Naidu has been protecting it,” alleged Mr Satyanarayana. YSR Congress MLAs Raghurami Reddy, Ravindranath Reddy and Kada-pa MP YS Avinash Reddy met the district collector and submitted a memorandum seeking the immediate release of water. They demanded that the government construct a reservoir at Rajoli to uti-lise the water that going waste from Kunduru.

Tags: n chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh




