 LIVE !  :  Steve Smith-led Australia will be looking to bounce back in the five match ODI series after suffering defeat in the first ODI. (Photo: PTI) Live| India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Kohli, Rahane take hosts past fifty
 
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: 3 killed, close shave for PWD minister in Tral grenade attack

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Sep 21, 2017, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2017, 1:35 pm IST
39 including security personnel were injured in a grenade blast in Tral area of J&K, southern Pulwama district on Thursday.
Security forces stand guard after a grenade attack by militants at Jehangir Chowk in Srinagar on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Security forces stand guard after a grenade attack by militants at Jehangir Chowk in Srinagar on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Three civilians including a woman were killed and 39 others including some security personnel were injured in a grenade blast in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Pulwama district on Thursday.

The police sources said that the militants tossed a hand grenade towards the security forces on duty near Tral’s main bus stand as part of stepped up security for the visit of the State’s Public Works Minister Syed Naeem Akhter Andrabi.

The grenade fell on the road and exploded, killing two pedestrians including a woman on the spot and injuring forty others including seven CRPF personnel on duty. One of the critically injured civilians succumbed in a local hospital raising the death toll to three, the officials said. The dead have been identified as Ghulam Nabi Parag, Muhammad Iqbal Khan and Pinty Kour.

One report said that the grenade was thrown at the minister’s motorcade by suspected militants but the officials did not confirm it. According to this report, the splinters also hit two moving official vehicles, injuring two engineers and a driver.

 The injured have been rushed to various hospitals in Tral and Srinagar. Reports said that the condition of, at least, four of them is ‘critical’.

 The security forces’ reinforcements have laid siege to a vast area of Tral town, 45-km south of Srinagar, to begin searches. 

Meanwhile, the police on Thursday said that a cordon-and-search operation has been launched in upper reaches of Banihal in Jammu region of the State following Wednesday night’s firing incident in which a jawan of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was killed and an officer was injured in the area.

The officials said that they suspect that three youth from Banihal’s Kaskoot and Ashar villages who are missing since Wednesday afternoon carried out the attack on the SSB men on duty near Jawahar Tunnel beneath Pirpanjal hills which separate Kashmir Valley from Jammu region. They also said that the mobile phone of one of these youth was found in a bag lying half a kilometre from the site of the sneak attack.

“It is believed that the youth have after carrying out the attack fled towards the surrounding hills and a search operation is underway to capture them,” said a police official.

The SSB officials said that during the attack carried out at around 7.15 pm, the gunmen targeted the force party returning from security duty at the vital tunnel along the Srinagar-Jammu highway. One constable was killed and one Assistant Sub-Inspector was injured in the attack during which the assailants also snatched an INSAS rifle and one AR-41 rifle from the SSB personnel.

Locals have held protests outside Tral's sub-district hospital alleging that the security forces fired live ammunition in reprisal to grenade attack injuring civilians.

They accused the CRPF personnel on duty of opening indiscriminate fire and also using pellet shotguns on pedestrians. The authorities have denied the charge but promised investigation into the incident.

Initial reports had termed the incident as “mysterious” while as the police had said that it could be a case of “fratricide”.  

Tags: grenade attack, civilians killed, people injured, j&k situation, naeem akhtar, j&k minister
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Parents refuse to abandon child born with bulging eyes labeled 'alien' by locals

The child is said to have healthy limbs and is breathing properly (Photo: YouTube)
 

JioFi festive offer: Jio's Wi-Fi hotspot gets price cut, available for Rs 999

JioFi device
 

What's cooking? Steve Smith’s Australia irked before Eden Gardens ODI vs Team India

Australian cricketers wanted their chicken to be grilled at "73-degree centigrade"; a demand CAB apparently could not meet. This did not go down too well with the Aussies. (Photo: AP)
 

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone models now available at 'lowest prices'

iPhone 6 and above models will be upgraded to iOS 11.
 

India vs Australia: Weather forecast indicates rain for Kolkata ODI at Eden Gardens

The city has been witnessing frequent showers and Kolkata Met director Ganesh Das has blamed it on circulation over South Bengal. (Photo: AP)
 

Amazon working on smart glasses with Alexa onboard

Amazon is attempting to develop glasses that pair with Alexa and would allow users to access the voice-activated assistant outside the home, according to a newspaper report.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Why not deport Rohingya Muslims if Myanmar accepts them: Rajnath

Rajnath Singh said that the Rohingyas are illegal immigrants. (Photo: AP)

Security forces gun down Naxal in Raipur, recover weapons

After the guns fell silent, the security forces searched the area and recovered the body of a naxal along with three country-made firearms, explosives and other Maoist-related material from the spot, a police official said. (Photo: File/Representational)

Journalist hacked to death in Tripura while covering clashes between political groups

Santanu Bhowmik, a journalist went to cover the clashes between Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura and Tripura Upajati Gan Mukti Parishad, tribal wing of CPI(M), where he was attacked by unknown persons. (Photo: Facebook)

I-T raids former K'taka CM SM Krishna's son-in-law and owner of CCD, VG Siddhartha

Former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna's son-in-law raided by Income Tax officers. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Delhi: 21-year-old objects to smoking in public, gets killed in accident

Police are probing whether whether it was a case of accident or the accused deliberately hit the student and his friend. (Photo: Gurpreet Singh | Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham