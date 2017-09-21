Nation, Current Affairs

Don’t draw a line between Hindus and Muslims: HC to Bengal govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 21, 2017, 8:28 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2017, 9:48 am IST
People have the right to practice their religious activities, whichever community they may be of, the court said.
The Calcutta High Court will pass order in the case on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: “Why are you creating communal distinction between Hindus and Muslims,” the Calcutta High Court asked the West Bengal government on Wednesday, hearing an appeal on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s controversial decision not to immerse Durga idols on Muharram day.

The Calcutta High Court questioned the state government’s decision and asked why the two communities could not celebrate together.

On August 23, Mamata sparked a controversy when she declared that Durga idols would not be immersed after 6 pm on September 30 (Dashami) and October 1 because of Muharram.

The court asked: "When you (state government) are firm there is communal harmony in the state, why are you creating communal distinction between the two?" "Let them live in harmony. Do not create a line between them. Let them live together," the High Court said according to ANI.

Mamata had received flak from the BJP for indulging in “appeasement politics”. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh had described Mamata Banerjee’s announcement to postpone Durga idol immersions as “unconstitutional.”

He had said her decision would be challenged in court. The RSS also expressed displeasure over the chief minister’s decision.

The chief minister at a programme had said, “Since Muharram falls on October 1, Durga Puja idol immersion can be done till 6 pm on Bijoya Dashami. There will be no problem for those who want to immerse idols before 6 pm. The idol immersion can not be done on Ekadashi (the day after Bijoya Dashami).”

She had added, “We sometimes prefer not to immerse idols on this day. Muharram is also on that day.”

She had said, “Immersions can take place on October 2, 3 and 4.”

 

