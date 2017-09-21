Nation, Current Affairs

Death penalty for hooch deaths in Uttar Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 21, 2017, 1:08 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2017, 7:08 am IST
The state cabinet has approved an important proposal seeking amendment to the Excise Act in this regard.
Representational image
Lucknow: In a major development, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to introduce death penalty for those dealing in spurious liquor if its consumption leads to death or permanent disability.

As per the proposal, the government will amend various sections of the UP Excise Act, 2010 for the purpose. The governor will soon promulgate an ordinance giving effect to the proposed amendments.

The new section seeks to provide punishing the guilty with life imprisonment or `10 lakh penalty or both or capital punishment in case of a death or a permanent disability caused to a person/persons after consuming illicit liquor.  

Other sections will seek to enhance the financial penalties significantly in other offences related to illicit liquor.

Uttar Pradesh has apparently taken a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, had introduced the provision of capital punishment for such an offence in 2011. 

The authorities feel that the provision for life imprisonment and death penalty may act as some deterrent in the state where hooch tragedies take place frequently.

Tags: yogi adityanath government
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh




