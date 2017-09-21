 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli has brought up his 45th ODI fifty as India look to score big in Kolkata ODI. (Photo: BCCI) Live| India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli departs for a sizzling 92
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Dawood in talks with Centre for India return, a political move by BJP: Raj Thackeray

PTI
Published Sep 21, 2017, 4:26 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2017, 4:26 pm IST
Raj Thackeray on Thursday claimed that fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is keen to come back to India.
Dawood Ibrahim is the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blast. (Photo: File)
 Dawood Ibrahim is the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blast. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday claimed that fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is keen to come back to India and is negotiating with the Centre, which wants to take credit for his return.

He was addressing a gathering in Mumbai during the launch of his official Facebook page.

"Dawood is now physically handicapped. Hence, he is keen on returning to India and he has been negotiating with the Union government as well. The government will bring him back just before the general elections and try to seek credit for it...I am not joking but it is the truth that you will realise later," he said.

"Once he is ready to return to India, the Narendra Modi government will blow its own trumpet over it. It will be a political move of the BJP," he said.

Tags: dawood ibrahim, raj thackeray, general elections 2019, bjp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Parents refuse to abandon child born with bulging eyes labeled 'alien' by locals

The child is said to have healthy limbs and is breathing properly (Photo: YouTube)
 

JioFi festive offer: Jio's Wi-Fi hotspot gets price cut, available for Rs 999

JioFi device
 

What's cooking? Steve Smith’s Australia irked before Eden Gardens ODI vs Team India

Australian cricketers wanted their chicken to be grilled at "73-degree centigrade"; a demand CAB apparently could not meet. This did not go down too well with the Aussies. (Photo: AP)
 

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone models now available at 'lowest prices'

iPhone 6 and above models will be upgraded to iOS 11.
 

India vs Australia: Weather forecast indicates rain for Kolkata ODI at Eden Gardens

The city has been witnessing frequent showers and Kolkata Met director Ganesh Das has blamed it on circulation over South Bengal. (Photo: AP)
 

Amazon working on smart glasses with Alexa onboard

Amazon is attempting to develop glasses that pair with Alexa and would allow users to access the voice-activated assistant outside the home, according to a newspaper report.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After lunch, Arvind Kejriwal urges Kamal Haasan to join politics, discuss corruption

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and actor Kamal Haasan during a press conference in Chennai, on Thursday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Sonia writes to Modi, urges him to push Women's Reservation Bill

In her letter to Modi, Gandhi said that her party 'has always and will continue to support the legislation.' (Photo: PTI)

Rebuffing Mamata, Calcutta HC allows Durga immersion on Muharram

The court began hearing the plea on Wednesday where it questioned the state government’s decision to not immerse Durga idols on Muharram day and asked why the two communities cannot celebrate their festivals together.(Photo: PTI)

State should not pass arbitrary order: Calcutta HC to WB on idol immersion

On August 23, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sparked a controversy when she declared that Durga idols would not be immersed after 6 pm on September 30 and October 1 because of Muharram. (Photo: File | PTI)

J&K: 3 killed, close shave for PWD minister in Tral grenade attack

Security forces stand guard after a grenade attack by militants at Jehangir Chowk in Srinagar on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham