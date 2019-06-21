Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 21 Jun 2019 Fire at under-constr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Fire at under-construction Navy ship, 1 feared trapped

PTI
Published Jun 21, 2019, 9:07 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 9:11 pm IST
Fire confined to second and third floors of the ship, fire fighting operations underway.
Eight fire-fighting engines, along with quick-response vehicle, have been pressed into service to extinguish the blaze. (Photo: ANI)
 Eight fire-fighting engines, along with quick-response vehicle, have been pressed into service to extinguish the blaze. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at an under-construction warship of the Navy at Maharashtra's Mazgaon Dockyard here Friday evening and one person was suspected to be trapped inside, a senior city fire brigade official said.

"Under-construction warship ''Visakhapatnam'' caught fire at 5.44 pm. The blaze erupted on the second deck of the ship," said PS Rahangdale, the chief of city fire brigade.

 

Eight fire-fighting engines, along with quick-response vehicle, have been pressed into service to extinguish the blaze, he said.

"Fire is confined to second and third deck of the warship. Fire-fighting operation is underway along with Dockyard fire-fighters. Smoke has spread in the warship. We suspect that one person is trapped inside," Mr Rahangdale said.

"The cause of the fire will be ascertained after a proper inquiry, but the first priority is to douse the fire with a minimum loss," another fire brigade official said.

 

 

Mazgaon Dockyard is the only facility in India having capability to build sub-marines. Visakhapatnam, the largest warship of its class, was unveiled for construction in Mazgaon Docks in April 2015.

It is the first of the four stealth guided missile destroyers to be built under Project 15-B Class.

...
Tags: fire, navy, trapped
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A.K. Khan

Hyderabad: City nostalgic about festivals

“Don’t drive when you are sleepy.”

Cyberabad traffic cops use Pak cricket captain Sarfaraz’s yawn pic

Farmers are busy in agriculture operations as the weather improved after a long time.

Farmers start sowing cotton

Students of Valliammal college for women, Anna Nagar, perform yoga to mark Internationl yoga day. (Photo: DC)

Governor Banwarilal Purohit leads Yoga Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

This tweet has come across various reactions from all sides, even trolled too. (Photo: ANI)
 

Everything you need to know about auto-immune diseases

If your gut instinct is telling you that there is something seriously wrong with your body, listen o it. Many doctors may dismiss it as being tiredness or fatigue or something more common. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Politician Abhijit Bichukale arrested from the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 2

Abhijit Bichukale. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Kabir Singh: 5 reasons why you can’t miss Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer

Kabir Singh poster. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Indian band combines cosplaying and music

Cosplaying and music seem to be inter-linked arts as several anime shows prominently feature music. If they go hand-in-hand, then the two entities should successfully function separately as well. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu: Here's the tentative list of contestants

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu logo. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt announces many 'key reforms' to boost domestic apparel sector: Smriti Irani

The press release added that a written reply submitted by Irani in the Lok Sabha today cited that the government is providing the whole 12 per cent of employer's contribution towards Employee's Provident Fund and Pension Scheme. (Photo: File)

Bihar BJP MPs to donate Rs 25 lakh each for treatment of encephalitis patients

Rai has written to District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh asking him to ensure speedy treatment of the children. (Photo: ANI)

GST Council approves Aadhar Card for GSTN registration

Further, the GST Council has extended the date of annual return upto 30 August. (Photo: ANI)

Encephalitis toll reaches 124 in Bihar

Earlier, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had visited the state to take stock of the situation and review measures taken in the wake of the outbreak. (Photo: ANI)

UP: Mortal remains of SK Singh dead in AN-32 crash reaches his village

SK Singh received Guard of the honour from the Indian Air Force. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham