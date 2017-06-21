Yoga is cheap health insurance, says PM; kicks off 3rd Int'l Yoga Day in UP

Modi also stressed on the importance of wellness apart from physical fitness and said that Yoga was a medium to achieve wellness. (Photo: Twitter/ PIB)

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led the third edition of International Yoga Day at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow.

In one of the biggest events in the country, the Prime Minister was seen performing asanas along with around 50,000 other participants.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and cabinet ministers were also be present at the event.

"Yoga's immense popularity outside India is high and has connected the world with India," Modi said while addressing the crowd in Lucknow.

The Prime Minister expressed his happiness over the increasing number of Yoga institutes being opened over the last three years and said that the demand for Yoga teachers is increasing.

Modi also stressed on the importance of wellness apart from physical fitness and said that Yoga was a medium to achieve wellness.

"Yoga is about health assurance. It is not even expensive to practice,"

Speaking at the venue ahead of Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked volunteers for waiting patiently despite rainfall.

"Yoga is an art of living. It teaches to remain united. Yoga is a part of our tradition and it integrates us," he said.

On the other hand, the 80 minute Yoga session is in full swing despite the heavy rain.

Meanwhile, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Amit Shah and Baba Ramdev participated in a Yoga camp in Ahmedabad.

In order to make the International Yoga Day programme a success, various organisations, NGOs and Yoga gurus have held camps and practice sessions

Many Union ministers led the celebrations for International Yoga Day in different parts of the country.

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP leader Vijay Goel, Delhi L-G Anil Baijal are present at the NDMC International Yoga Day at Connaught Place.