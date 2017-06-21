Nation, Current Affairs

Sasikala will decide party’s support to President nominee: TTV Dhinakaran

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 21, 2017, 2:01 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2017, 2:41 am IST
Though both leaders said no politics was discussed, it is understood that the AIADMK’s support to M Kovind was discussed.
AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran
Chennai: Lok Sabha deputy secretary M. Thambidurai and AIADMK deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran met jailed party chief V.K. Sasikala in Bengaluru on Tuesday apparently to finalise the party’s support to NDA’s Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

Though both leaders said no politics was discussed, it is understood that the AIADMK’s support to M Kovind was discussed. This is the first time that a leader of the stature of Mr Thambidurai is meeting Ms Sasikala at the Parapana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru. The AIADMK general secretary was jailed in the disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Mr Thambidurai’s visit to“Only Sasikala, being the general secretary of the AIADMK, will decide on the AIADMK’s stand on Presidential elections. But we did not discuss anything political today,” Mr Dhinakaran said. He was accompanied by his wife Anuradha and AIADMK MLAs.

Tags: ttv dhinakaran
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

