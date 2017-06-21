Nation, Current Affairs

Video: Amit Shah, Baba Ramdev celebrate 3rd Int’l Yoga Day in Gujarat

ANI
Published Jun 21, 2017, 10:37 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2017, 10:39 am IST
The UN General Assembly declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga by consensus after adopting a measure proposed by Modi.
Dignitaries performing Yoga on stage at Ahmedabad (Photo: File)
 Dignitaries performing Yoga on stage at Ahmedabad (Photo: File)

Ahmedabad: To celebrate the third International Yoga Day, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah, Yoga guru Ramdev and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani participated in a Yoga camp here on Wednesday.

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter and appealed to the people to make the ancient practice a part of their daily life to experience the tranquility of mind, body and spirit!

"Happy International Yoga Day 2017 to one and all! Make yoga a part of your daily life to experience the tranquility of mind, body & spirit!" he tweeted.

Undeterred by the early morning rain, thousands had performed Yoga at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow on Wednesday partially drenched, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted the third edition of International Yoga Day there.

Hundreds of countries are uniting to mark the Yoga Day today. Celebrations have already begun in India as well as in many other countries across the globe.

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga by consensus after adopting a measure proposed by Prime Minister Modi.

Tags: amit shah, baba ramdev, vijay rupani, international yoga day, narendra modi
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Camera test: OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 7 Plus

The OP5 cameras do have a few flaws that need to be ironed out by OnePlus and we hope they push some updates for the camera engine as soon as possible.
 

ESA boss urges action on 'ticking timebombs' in Earth orbit

The US is believed to hold the most complete catalogue, listing an estimated 20,000 pieces of junk. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video review: OnePlus 5, the next desired OnePlus

The new flagship is a beast with 6/8GB of RAM and a storage of 64/128GB, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and a 5.5-incher full HD AMOLED display.
 

MV Sridhar to supervise Virat Kohli’s India in Windies after Anil Kumble resignation

"The BCCI has deputed Dr. MV Sridhar, GM - Cricket Operations to supervise the Team Management for the West Indies tour," said the Indian cricket board in a media release. (Photo: AP)
 

Partnership with Kohli untenable: Full text of Kumble's statement

"I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach," said Anil Kumble as he resigned as India coach following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 

How much Virat Kohli and key India players improved under Anil Kumble?

Anil Kumble bows out of the one of the hottest coaching jobs in the cricketing world, having left a lasting impression of his players. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: 2 terrorists gunned down in encounter, ops underway in Sopore

Representational Image (Photo: File)

Yoga is cheap health insurance, says PM; kicks off 3rd Int'l Yoga Day in UP

Modi also stressed on the importance of wellness apart from physical fitness and said that Yoga was a medium to achieve wellness. (Photo: Twitter/ PIB)

India will set an example for world following GST implementation: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PIB)

Gorkhaland agitation trickles down to Bengaluru, massive demonstration held

a major demonstration was held in Bengaluru city on Tuesday in support of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha's (GJM) demand for Gorkhaland. (Photo: Videograb)

Oppn might field own candidate against NDA’s prez nominee: Left sources

NDA's prez nominee Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham