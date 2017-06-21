Nation, Current Affairs

Lucknow: 9-yr-old girl dies as iron gate falls on her in 'Lok Bhawan'

ANI
Published Jun 21, 2017, 7:03 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2017, 7:03 pm IST
Construction work in the Lok Bhawan building started under the previous Samajwadi party regime, according to officials.
The iron gate came crashing on her at an under construction part of the 'Lok Bhawan' building. (ANI/Twitter)
  The iron gate came crashing on her at an under construction part of the 'Lok Bhawan' building. (ANI/Twitter)

Lucknow: A nine-year-old girl was killed on Wednesday as an iron gate came crashing on her at an under construction part of the 'Lok Bhawan' building which houses the chief minister's office in Lucknow, the police said.

Kiran was playing when the gate fell on her, they said. The girl was rushed to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

Construction work in the Lok Bhawan building started under the previous Samajwadi party regime, according to officials.

The building houses the chief minister's office where cabinet and other meetings are held.

A portion of this building is under construction, officials said.

Tags: lok bhawan building, samajwadi party, iron gate crash
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: 10-ft-long cobra removed from car engine by cops in China

The snake will soon be released in the wild (Photo: Facebook)
 

Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift: Abhinav Bindra’s indirect take is an eye opener

Anil Kumble informed that skipper Virat Kohli had reservations about his work 'style' and his extension as the head coach, which prompted him to resign. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

First Indian-origin doctor appointed honorary VP of UK medical body

The Shimla-born former deputy chairman of the BMA has worked in the UK's state-run National Health Service (NHS) for nearly 40 years. (Photo: Twitter)
 

International Yoga Day: India sets 24 new world records, says Ramdev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga during a mass yoga event on 3rd International Yoga Day in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Did Anil Kumble give Virat Kohli and Co a dressing down after Champions Trophy final?

Anil Kumble is believed to have had one-on-one sessions with the Indian cricketers after their Champions Trophy final loss, at the hands of Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
 

ISRO's MOM completes 1000 Earth days, can survive for 'more years'

The Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan is a space probe orbiting Mars since 24 September, 2014.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI says large amount transferred from accounts of J&K Cricket Association officials

Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. (Representational Image)

Darjeeling: GJM offers 12-hr 'window' to schools to evacuate students

Students of St Josaph North Point school are busy their their examination during GJM called indefinite Bandh at Singhmari in Darjeeling. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka govt to waive loans upto Rs. 50,000; big relief to farmers

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: DC/File)

Justice Karnan 'rotten egg' in the judicial system: Congress

Karnan is the first sitting High Court judge to be awarded a jail term by apex court. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Farmers perform 'shavasana' in UP to protest govt policies

Shavasana or corpse pose gets its name from the posture of a dead body. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham