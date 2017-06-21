Lucknow: 9-yr-old girl dies as iron gate falls on her in 'Lok Bhawan'

The iron gate came crashing on her at an under construction part of the 'Lok Bhawan' building. (ANI/Twitter)

Lucknow: A nine-year-old girl was killed on Wednesday as an iron gate came crashing on her at an under construction part of the 'Lok Bhawan' building which houses the chief minister's office in Lucknow, the police said.

Kiran was playing when the gate fell on her, they said. The girl was rushed to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

Construction work in the Lok Bhawan building started under the previous Samajwadi party regime, according to officials.

The building houses the chief minister's office where cabinet and other meetings are held.

A portion of this building is under construction, officials said.