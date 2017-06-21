Nation, Current Affairs

KT Rama Rao lobbies with Arun Jaitley for Army land

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 21, 2017, 12:52 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2017, 12:52 am IST
The minister did not elaborate on the details of the representation that he handed over to Mr Jaitley.
K.T. Rama Rao
 K.T. Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday met Union minister Arun Jaitley in Delhi and requested that the Centre take steps to speed up the process of handing over 160 acres of defence land in the city to the state government so that works on the new Secretariat and Strategic Road Development Plan could be taken up.

According to the minister, Mr Jaitley spoke to the defence secretary and promised to get favourable orders soon. Mr Rama Rao said he would brief the defence secretary.

Tags: k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

