KCR dream: Fly over Telangana, see crops on 1 crore acres

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday wished that the state would emerge No 1 in respect of agricultural production so that entire country would emulate its practices.

Launching the heavily subsidised scheme of distributing sheep and rams to members of the Golla and Kuruma communities from Kondapaka, a village in his Gajwel Assembly constituency, Mr Rao said work on irrigation projects would be completed in two or three years to take water to new areas so that farmers will not a problem in raising crops.

He said one day he would fulfil his dream of taking a copter ride round the state and seeing crops raised on one crore acres.

He said the investment subsidy scheme of Rs 4,000 per acre per crop per season would be implemented from May 2018, and the list of beneficiaries was being drawn up.

He said the government intended to form multi-layered farmers societies to discipline and stabilise agriculture. “Once farmers societies are in place, farmers need not visit market yards. Mandal-level committees will look after the marketing of the produce,” the Chief Minister said.

He said after the rural economy was strengthened by the measures that the government had initiated, he was confident that by 2024 the State Annual Budget outlay would be around Rs 5 lakh crore from the present Rs 1.55 lakh crore.

He said with launching of the sheep and ram distribution scheme, the income for the communities would go up and total turnover of Rs 25,000 crore was expected from it.

He said Hyderabad was importing 650 truckloads of sheep and rams from other states daily. In the next few years, the import would be stopped as sheep would be available throughout the state.