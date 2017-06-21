Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: 2 Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in encounter in Sopore

PTI
Published Jun 21, 2017, 1:06 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2017, 1:45 pm IST
Two AK rifles, five AK magazines, 124 AK rounds, a hand grenade and a pouch have been found at the encounter site, an official said.
Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were on Wednesday killed in an encounter. (Representational Image)
 Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were on Wednesday killed in an encounter. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were on Wednesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore township of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

The militants have been identified as Basit Ahmad Mir, a resident of Indergam Pattan, and Gulzar Ahmad, a resident of Brat Sopore.

Following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area last night.

The search operation was halted for the night but the forces maintained the cordon to stop the militants from escaping, a police official said.

He said the operation resumed on Wednesday morning and the gunfight started after the trapped militants opened fire on the forces.

Two AK rifles, five AK magazines, 124 AK rounds, a hand grenade and a pouch have been found at the encounter site, the official said.

Tags: hizbul mujahideen, militants, kashmir, j&k
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Confirmed! Bhansali delays Vinod Khanna’s son Sakshi’s debut project

Vinod and Sakshi Khanna.
 

Lenovo shows off a bendable laptop concept

Lenovo think that the display technology needs to be improved, along with ‘advanced materials’ to make bendable laptops that are as practical as the ones we use in the present.
 

WhatsApp extends support for a few phones till end of 2017

The messaging app is currently used by over 1.2 billion users globally and by over 200 million users in India alone.
 

MV Sridhar to supervise Virat Kohli’s India in Windies after Anil Kumble resignation

"The BCCI has deputed Dr. MV Sridhar, GM - Cricket Operations to supervise the Team Management for the West Indies tour," said the Indian cricket board in a media release. (Photo: AP)
 

Camera test: OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 7 Plus

The OP5 cameras do have a few flaws that need to be ironed out by OnePlus and we hope they push some updates for the camera engine as soon as possible.
 

Partnership with Kohli untenable: Full text of Kumble's statement

"I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach," said Anil Kumble as he resigned as India coach following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Koovathur sting: DMK walks out again, introduces no-confidence motion in TN house

DMK working president MK Stalin (Photo: PTI/File)

Bhopal: Cong workers protest in 'shavaasana' for Mandsaur farmer killings

Madhya Pradesh's Congress President Arun Yadav said they performed this asana to draw attention of the ruling government towards the miserable situation of the farmers. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Gorkhaland row: GJM meets Kiren Rijiju with demand for separate state

Union minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo: PTI/File)

Video: Amit Shah, Baba Ramdev celebrate 3rd Int’l Yoga Day in Gujarat

Dignitaries performing Yoga on stage at Ahmedabad (Photo: File)

J&K: 2 terrorists gunned down in encounter, ops underway in Sopore

Representational Image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham