Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: 2 terrorists gunned down in encounter, ops underway in Sopore

ANI
Published Jun 21, 2017, 8:24 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2017, 9:08 am IST
The Armed forces have also recovered two weapons from the slayed terrorists' possession.
Representational Image (Photo: File)
Sopore (J&K): Two terrorists were shot dead on Wednesday morning in an encounter with security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore district.

The area has been cordoned off and the counter-terror operations are in progress.

The encounter is going on in Sopore's Pazalpore area.

The Sopore Police, SOG and Army's 22 RR are leading the operation.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.

Tags: indian army, sopore encounter, terrorists killed, encounter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

