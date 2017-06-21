J&K: 2 terrorists gunned down in encounter, ops underway in Sopore

Sopore (J&K): Two terrorists were shot dead on Wednesday morning in an encounter with security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore district.

The area has been cordoned off and the counter-terror operations are in progress.

The Armed forces have also recovered two weapons from the slayed terrorists' possession.

The encounter is going on in Sopore's Pazalpore area.

The Sopore Police, SOG and Army's 22 RR are leading the operation.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.