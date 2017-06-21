Nation, Current Affairs

Gorkhaland row: GJM meets Kiren Rijiju with demand for separate state

PTI
Published Jun 21, 2017, 11:32 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2017, 11:32 am IST
The Union minister of State for home affairs is here for the International Day of Yoga celebrations on Wednesday.
Union minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo: PTI/File)
 Union minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo: PTI/File)

Gangtok: A delegation of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha on Tuesday met Union minister Kiren Rijiju and submitted a two-point memorandum demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland.

The Union minister of State for home affairs is here for the International Day of Yoga celebrations to be held at Paljor Stadium on Wednesday.

A member of the delegation, RB Bhujel, told media that the delegation met Rijiju with a two-point agenda.

The first was the demand of the people of Darjeeling for a separate state of Gorkhaland and the second was that the Union minister immediately start the process at the central level for fulfilling the demand, once he is back in New Delhi.

He said that the delegation had told the Union minister that the protests in Darjeeling Hills would continue and the situation would not be normal if these demands were not met by the Centre immediately.

He also said the delegation apprised Rijiju about the current situation in Darjeeling Hills and stressed that the Centre urgently start the process of granting a separate state status to Gorkhaland.

Tags: gorkhaland row, gorkha janmukti morcha, kiren rijiju, darjeeling protests
Location: India, Sikkim

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lenovo shows off a bendable laptop concept

Lenovo think that the display technology needs to be improved, along with ‘advanced materials’ to make bendable laptops that are as practical as the ones we use in the present.
 

WhatsApp extends support for a few phones till end of 2017

The messaging app is currently used by over 1.2 billion users globally and by over 200 million users in India alone.
 

MV Sridhar to supervise Virat Kohli’s India in Windies after Anil Kumble resignation

"The BCCI has deputed Dr. MV Sridhar, GM - Cricket Operations to supervise the Team Management for the West Indies tour," said the Indian cricket board in a media release. (Photo: AP)
 

Camera test: OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 7 Plus

The OP5 cameras do have a few flaws that need to be ironed out by OnePlus and we hope they push some updates for the camera engine as soon as possible.
 

Partnership with Kohli untenable: Full text of Kumble's statement

"I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach," said Anil Kumble as he resigned as India coach following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 

ESA boss urges action on 'ticking timebombs' in Earth orbit

The US is believed to hold the most complete catalogue, listing an estimated 20,000 pieces of junk. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No bail for C S Karnan, says Supreme Court; refuses to stay jail sentence

Former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan (Photo: File)

Video: Amit Shah, Baba Ramdev celebrate 3rd Int’l Yoga Day in Gujarat

Dignitaries performing Yoga on stage at Ahmedabad (Photo: File)

J&K: 2 terrorists gunned down in encounter, ops underway in Sopore

Representational Image (Photo: File)

Yoga is cheap health insurance, says PM; kicks off 3rd Int'l Yoga Day in UP

Modi also stressed on the importance of wellness apart from physical fitness and said that Yoga was a medium to achieve wellness. (Photo: Twitter/ PIB)

India will set an example for world following GST implementation: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PIB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham