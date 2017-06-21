Nation, Current Affairs

Cattle ban: Tamil Nadu to follow Madras High Court order

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 21, 2017, 1:57 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2017, 1:57 am IST
The high court bench had stayed the implementation of the rules for four weeks.
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday told the state Assembly that his government would follow the verdict of Madras high court and the Supreme Court on the ban on cattle sale for slaughter.

Reacting to the demand of leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin and other parties to spell out the state government’s stand on the issue, the Chief Minister said he had already noted that cases are pending on the issue in Madras High Court and Supreme Court. After the verdict, the government would take a suitable stand, he said and added that it would accept the demands of majority of the people.

He informed that an act banning cow slaughter is in force in Tamil Nadu for the last 40 years and said the centre announced rules for sale of cattle including cows, bulls, buffaloes and camels for slaughter on 23 May 2017. As per the rules cattle should not be sold in the market for meat.  The rules also say that cattle could not be sacrificed for religious ceremonies.

An appeal was filed in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on the same day of centre’s announcement against the rules. The high court bench had stayed the implementation of the rules for four weeks. A case had been filed by Abdul Baheem Kureshi from Hyderabad in the Supreme Court and it is coming up for hearing on July 11.

There were demands from several quarters to bring changes in the rules since it would affect farmers in several ways.  Following the demands, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan had reportedly considering changing the rules after such demands. Not satisfied with the Chief Minister’s reply, the opposition parties DMK, Congress and IUML walked out of the Assembly.
Earlier, raising the issue, Stalin who wanted to bring a special resolution said the centre's rule is suppressing individual rights and religious freedom guaranteed in the Constitution. It would affect the farmers in a big way and the agriculture would be affected.

Protests are being held throughout the country against the rules which also harm the state's rights. The Chief Minister had not given his views on the issue which takes away the state’s rights.  He recalled that Kerala Assembly had convened a special meeting and passed a resolution against rules and similar resolution had been passed in Meghalaya. He said similar resolutions had been adopted in Puducherry, he said and pointed out the Goa ruled by BJP coalition too had passed the same resolution.   

Goa Chief Minister belonging to the BJP had called for amendments in the rules, Stalin said and asked, “Why the AIADMK government is silent?” He urged the state government to bring a special resolution demanding the withdrawal of the rules. Congress floor leader K.R. Ramasamy and IUML member Mohammed Abu Bakkar made the same demand.

edappadi k. palaniswami, m.k. stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

