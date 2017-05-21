Nation, Current Affairs

Remembering Rajiv: Sonia, Rahul pay tribute to ex-PM on his death anniversary

Sonia Gandhi was also accompanied by daughter Priyanka Gandhi and son-in-law Robert Vadra to pay tribute to the late leader.
Congress vice-president Sonia Gandhi with her son Rahul and Priyanka paying tribute to late Rajiv Gandhi (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi along with former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Sunday, paid their tributes to the late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial 'Vir Bhoomi' on the occasion of his 26th anniversary.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi, served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989.

He took office after the assassination of his mother, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bombing at Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

