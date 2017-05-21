Made fresh appeal to prez, requested him to meet Karnan: lawyer

New Delhi: A lawyer representing Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan claimed on Saturday that a fresh representation has been made to the president, seeking suspension of the Supreme Court order sentencing him to a six -month imprisonment for contempt of court.

Advocate Mathews J Nedumpara said that he, along with other counsel representing the High Court judge and his son C S Sugan, met Ashok Mehta, the secretary to the president, and handed over to him an application for the suspension of the sentence under Article 72 of the Constitution.

He said they have sought a personal audience of Justice Karnan with the president.

The lawyers took the ground in the application that Justice Karnan will be unable to exercise any remedy if he is arrested.

"Therefore, an application seeking the president's intervention under Article 72 has been made," Nedumpara said.

Article 72 states that the president shall have the power to grant pardons, reprieves, respites or remissions of punishment or to suspend, remit or commute the sentence of any person convicted of any offence.

In the application it has been contended that the Supreme Court had acted without jurisdiction, the lawyer said.

On May 9, a seven-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar, had sentenced Justice Karnan to a six-month imprisonment for contempt of court and ordered the West Bengal police to take him into custody forthwith.

Nedumpara had earlier claimed that the defence team made an identical representation to the president through an e-mail.

However, the president's office had said, "It was not aware of any such representation."

Saturday's application has been filed after the apex court's registry refused to accept Justice Karnan's petition seeking recall of the May 9 judgement.

Karnan has not been arrested as yet.