Nation, Current Affairs

Made fresh appeal to prez, requested him to meet Karnan: lawyer

PTI
Published May 21, 2017, 10:12 am IST
Updated May 21, 2017, 10:59 am IST
The lawyers took the ground in the application that Justice Karnan will be unable to exercise any remedy if he is arrested.
Calcutta High Court Judge C.S. Karnan. (Photo: PTI)
 Calcutta High Court Judge C.S. Karnan. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A lawyer representing Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan claimed on Saturday that a fresh representation has been made to the president, seeking suspension of the Supreme Court order sentencing him to a six -month imprisonment for contempt of court.

Advocate Mathews J Nedumpara said that he, along with other counsel representing the High Court judge and his son C S Sugan, met Ashok Mehta, the secretary to the president, and handed over to him an application for the suspension of the sentence under Article 72 of the Constitution.

He said they have sought a personal audience of Justice Karnan with the president.

The lawyers took the ground in the application that Justice Karnan will be unable to exercise any remedy if he is arrested.

"Therefore, an application seeking the president's intervention under Article 72 has been made," Nedumpara said.

Article 72 states that the president shall have the power to grant pardons, reprieves, respites or remissions of punishment or to suspend, remit or commute the sentence of any person convicted of any offence.

In the application it has been contended that the Supreme Court had acted without jurisdiction, the lawyer said.

On May 9, a seven-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar, had sentenced Justice Karnan to a six-month imprisonment for contempt of court and ordered the West Bengal police to take him into custody forthwith.

Nedumpara had earlier claimed that the defence team made an identical representation to the president through an e-mail.

However, the president's office had said, "It was not aware of any such representation."

Saturday's application has been filed after the apex court's registry refused to accept Justice Karnan's petition seeking recall of the May 9 judgement.

Karnan has not been arrested as yet.

Tags: justice karnan, supreme court, president, contempt of court, arrest order
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017: Season of unlikely heroes

Washington Sundar
 

Mumbai Indians v Rising Pune Supergiant: Steve Smith lauds youngsters for RPS success

Steve Smith, who replaced MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant's captain ahead of season 10, said it had been a pleasure working alongside the former India captain. (Photo: IPL Twitter)
 

Cannes 2017: Fashionista Sonam Kapoor makes a quirky statement in her prismatic saree

Sonam Kapoor. (Pic: Instagram/sonamkapoor)
 

IPL 2017 Final, Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Preview, key players, teams

While Mumbai Indians are chasing their third IPL title, Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant will want to dash MI’s plans and clinch the trophy. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Cannes 2017: Ash breaks rules with panache, looks ravishing in red

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

Should Indians trust Google's Assistant to send money?

With all security measures in place, we Indians can peacefully say,” OK Google, send some money to my brother.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chhattisgarh: Turned away by hospital, woman forced to deliver baby under tree

Representational image (Photo: File)

Probe agencies find more 'dirt' on Karti; ED, CBI to grill him soon

Former minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Uber driver threatens to throw out youth

His friend and co-passenger, Madhu recalls that when the driver stopped the cab, he started shouting and getting the attention of passers-by, making it seem like they had abused him.

Quick gun Murugan?

The NCRB claims only 14% of the victims in 2014 in India were killed by licensed guns (which may not have been of much consolation to the victims), while the rest were killed by illegal weapons.

Bengaluru: Buses cancelled, thousands stranded

Several trees fell on Margossa Road, Malleswaram in Bengaluru after thundershowers on Saturday evening (Photo: R. Samuel)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham