 LIVE !  :  While Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith will be trying to add a new trophy to add to his captaincy cap in the IPL 2017 final, Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma will look to become the first captain to win the tournament thrice. (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter) Live| IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: Daniel Christian's brilliant fielding runs Karn out
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Kashmir is ours, Kashmiris also ours; will find permanent solution: Rajnath

PTI
Published May 21, 2017, 8:50 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2017, 8:50 pm IST
Students have joined protests in J&K like never before with even girls taking to streets, and fighting pitched battles with security forces.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh taking salute during his visit to the 36th Batallion Gayzing in western Sikkim on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh taking salute during his visit to the 36th Batallion Gayzing in western Sikkim on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Pelling (Sikkim): "Kashmir is ours, Kashmiris are ours and Kashmiriyat is also ours," Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, asserting that the Modi government will find a "permanent solution" to the Kashmir problem.

The home minister's assertion came amid continued unrest in the Kashmir valley.

Addressing a public reception in Pelling in this tiny northeastern state, Singh accused Pakistan of trying to "destabilise" India by fomenting trouble in Kashmir.

"But I want to tell all of you that our government will find a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue," he said, without elaborating.

Kashmir is in a vice-like grip of violence since the killing of militant commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces in July last year. Though there was a brief lull, violence erupted again on April 9 this year when the bypoll to Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was held. Normalcy has eluded the state since.

Eight people were killed in firing by security forces on the polling day and a paltry 7.14 per cent of the electors came out to vote, the lowest ever in the valley since the rise of militancy in 1989.

Bypoll for the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat was first deferred and then cancelled by the Election Commission which said the situation in the region was "scary".

Students have joined the protests like never before with even girls taking to streets, and fighting pitched battles with security forces.

Around 80 people had lost their lives as violence held the valley in a prolonged stranglehold in the aftermath of the killing of Burhan Wani, who had emerged as the poster boy of militancy in Kashmir.

Rajnath Singh said heads of government of all neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, were invited to the swearing-in ceremony of the Modi government in 2014 in an indication that India wanted friendly relations with them.

However, he deplored, there was no change in the "attitude" of Pakistan which wanted to "destabilise" India.

"We hope that Pakistan will change. If it does not change, we will have to change them. After globalisation, one country can't destabilise another country as the international community will not forget it," he said.

The home minister is on a three-day visit to Sikkim during which he attended a conference of Himalayan states to review the security situation and development activities along the Sino-Indian border.

He also visited the Nathu La border post, besides a few posts of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and SSB along the Sino-India and Indo-Nepal border respectively.

Tags: rajnath singh, shillong, kashmir unrest, kashmiriyat
Location: India, Sikkim

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rising Pune Supergiant’s skipper Steve Smith puts an emotional post on Instagram

Steve Smith, who replaced the iconic MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant captain ahead of tenth edition of the Indian Premier League, turned team’s fortunes and led the team to IPL 2017 final. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Man sets record for eating most 'bhut jolokia' chillies in 2 mins

The chilly is one of the hottest in the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Mother pulls out 27 fingernails from son's gums in shocking footage

The video shows shocking consequences of a common habit (Photo: Facebook)
 

Rising Pune Supergiant coach Stephen Fleming hails MS Dhoni-Steve Smith communication

"Much (has been) made of the relationship. Certainly sitting with them, it has been influential for the youngsters, beneficial for the senior players, and it has been helpful for me," said Rising Pune Supergiant’s coach Stephen Fleming as he lauded MS Dhoni and Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)
 

Film industry in 'real danger': Siddharth Roy Kapur on 28% GST on cinema tickets

Siddharth Roy Kapur.
 

Sachin Tendulkar holds special 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' screening for armed forces

At the special screening of 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' held for Indian Armed Forces, Honorary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar was joined by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa along with personnel and their families from Indian Air Force, Indian Army and Indian Navy. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

11 coaches of Mumbai-Lucknow train derail in UP's Unnao, no casualties

Repair works underway after the Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Express derailed at Unnao in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

UP: Family of martyr decide to end fast after Adityanath agrees to meet them

According to family members of the deceased soldier, Adityanath promised to visit not only their village but also those of other jawans. (Photo: File)

Criminals who had a free run over the last 15 years will face action: Yogi

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing at a function in Moradabad on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

To nominate presidential candidate, Oppn attempts to bring SP, BSP on board

Despite BJP's emphatic victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the NDA is still short of 20,000 electoral college votes to have the candidate of its choice occupy the top constitutional position. (Photo: PTI)

BJP does not support gau rakshaks, law has to be enforced by cops: Smriti Irani

Union Textiles minister Smriti Irani (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham