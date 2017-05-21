It was a mistake on India’s part to go to ICJ; will raise Kashmir: Pak

New Delhi/Islamabad: Pakistan’s Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali will now apparently plead Pakistan’s case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Jadhav case, after the Pakistan foreign office was criticised for its “poor handling” of the case and for its choice of Britain-based Khawar Qureshi as counsel.

Stung by the adverse verdict at the ICJ, Pakistan is also considering the option of dragging India to the ICJ over the Kashmir dispute.

In other developments on Saturday, a beleaguered Pakistan PM’s Adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz lambasted India, and said, “The ICJ has only asked Pakistan to keep a stay on Jadhav’s execution until it arrives at a decision.”

Aziz added defiantly that “when there will be matter of our national interest and security, then there will be no compromise.” To play down Pakistan’s defeat at the ICJ, a beleaguered Aziz also referred to a statement reportedly made by former Indian Supreme Court judge M. Katju that it was a mistake on India’s part to go to the ICJ as Pakistan may raise the Kashmir issue there anytime.

Pakistan foreign ministry officials have reportedly said the government is considering the option of moving the ICJ over disputes with India including the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan’s interior minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan also said the Jadhav case would be taken to its “logical conclusion in accordance with Pakistan’s law and constitution.”

But the Nawaz Sharif Government is facing the heat domestically, with the ruling PML-N in the Pakistani Punjab Assembly on Saturday foiling the Opposition’s attempt to move a resolution there which accused the Nawaz Sharif government of “conspiring” to provide relief to Jadhav at the ICJ.