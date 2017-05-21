Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Telangana Formation Day to feature Modi’s ‘Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 21, 2017, 5:42 am IST
Updated May 21, 2017, 7:12 am IST
The Telangana state government will invite a contingent from Haryana to take part in the celebrations as part of this initiative.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: The third anniversary celebrations of the Telangana State formation on June 2 will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intiative of “Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat’. 

Modi had launched the initiative last year to bridge the cultural gap in the country and enhance interaction between people living in different states. 

The Telangana state government will invite a contingent from Haryana to take part in the celebrations as part of this initiative. 

The two governments have entered into an MoU in November last in the presence of the PM to exchange and promote cultural and traditional practices, and to enable people from different states to acquaint themselves with new lifestyles, food habits etc. 

Chief secretary S.P. Singh reviewed the arrangements that have been made for the state formation day celebrations with officials at Secretariat on Saturday. 

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the celebrations by paying tributes to Telangana martyrs at Gun Park in front of the state assembly and later proceed to the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad to take part in the celebrations. The chief minister will distribute awards to 50 personalities in recognition of their contributions to various fields of life.

The chief secretary directed officials to distribute sweets and vegetables in old-age-homes, orphanages, hospitals etc and illuminate all the major road junctions and buildings like the Assembly, Secretariat, Raj Bhavan, High Court, Charminar etc. He asked officials to also conduct cultural programmes at People's Plaza and Ravindra Bharathi, highlighting Telangana culture and traditions. A food festival with Telangana cuisines will also be held.

Tags: narendra modi, chandrasekhar rao, ek bharat-shresth bharat’.
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Uber driver threatens to throw out youth

His friend and co-passenger, Madhu recalls that when the driver stopped the cab, he started shouting and getting the attention of passers-by, making it seem like they had abused him.

Quick gun Murugan?

The NCRB claims only 14% of the victims in 2014 in India were killed by licensed guns (which may not have been of much consolation to the victims), while the rest were killed by illegal weapons.

Bengaluru: Buses cancelled, thousands stranded

Several trees fell on Margossa Road, Malleswaram in Bengaluru after thundershowers on Saturday evening (Photo: R. Samuel)

Bengaluru: Underpass work throws life out of gear at Horamavu

Railway gates are now permanently shut with no proper path or lighting since the construction began at Horamavu

The chat room: They paved paradise and put up a parking lot!

This revenue should be used to boost our public transport system and pedestrian facilities.(For representation only)
