Hyderabad: Telangana Formation Day to feature Modi’s ‘Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat’

Hyderabad: The third anniversary celebrations of the Telangana State formation on June 2 will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intiative of “Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat’.

Modi had launched the initiative last year to bridge the cultural gap in the country and enhance interaction between people living in different states.

The Telangana state government will invite a contingent from Haryana to take part in the celebrations as part of this initiative.

The two governments have entered into an MoU in November last in the presence of the PM to exchange and promote cultural and traditional practices, and to enable people from different states to acquaint themselves with new lifestyles, food habits etc.

Chief secretary S.P. Singh reviewed the arrangements that have been made for the state formation day celebrations with officials at Secretariat on Saturday.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the celebrations by paying tributes to Telangana martyrs at Gun Park in front of the state assembly and later proceed to the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad to take part in the celebrations. The chief minister will distribute awards to 50 personalities in recognition of their contributions to various fields of life.

The chief secretary directed officials to distribute sweets and vegetables in old-age-homes, orphanages, hospitals etc and illuminate all the major road junctions and buildings like the Assembly, Secretariat, Raj Bhavan, High Court, Charminar etc. He asked officials to also conduct cultural programmes at People's Plaza and Ravindra Bharathi, highlighting Telangana culture and traditions. A food festival with Telangana cuisines will also be held.