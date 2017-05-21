Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Doctors leave needle in kid’s leg

Published May 21, 2017, 3:51 am IST
Updated May 21, 2017, 7:09 am IST
KPHB cops register case against Dr Srinivas of Prasad Hospital.
(Left) The swelling on the child’s leg and (top) the needle which was removed by the parents
Hyderabad: A case of negligence was registered against a private hospital in KPHB, after doctors left a needle in a child’s leg. KPHB police registered a case against Dr Srinivas of Prasad Hospital.

Police said the wife of Kalluri Narendra Kumar, a resident of Nizampet village, delivered a boy in April in a private hospital and later she was shifted to another hospital as she developed medical complications. 

The child was treated for 12 days at Prasad Hospital in KPHB  and discharged on April 20.

After they reached home, the parents noticed a swelling on the child’s right leg. They came back to the hospital and consulted Dr Prasad who earlier treated the child. Dr Prasad tested the child, informed the swelling was due to a calcium clot and there was nothing to worry.

“When the parents raised concerns, he became furious and shouted at them saying that he had 10 years of experience and ignored the swelling,” KPHB SI M. Saideshwar said quoting the parents.

On Friday the couple found a needle in the child’s right leg, removed it and later lodged a complaint with the KPHB police.

Based on the complaint a case of causing injury by an act endangering the life of others (Section 337 IPC) was registered.

 The case is being investigated.  

Tags: kphb, case of negligence
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

