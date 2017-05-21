EVM challenge from June 3: Election Commission

Chief Election commissioner Nasim Zaidi demonstrates the working of EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audits Trail System in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission announced on Saturday that it would hold an open challenge from June 3 for political parties to prove their allegations that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be tampered with to favour a particular candidate or a party.

The Aam Aadmi Party immediately said that this was not enough and accused the poll body of backing out of its “promise” to hold a “hackathon”.

Each party would be allowed to nominate three Indian members for the challenge that will last for 4-5 days. Parties have to confirm their participation by 5 pm on May 26.

Each participating group will be given four hours to prove its claim. Participants would be considered to have failed” the challenge if EVMs stop functioning due its inbuilt anti- tampering mechanism.

The challenge follows charges that EVMs used in the Assembly elections in five states in February-March were rigged.