Centre sides with Telangana on headquarters bifurcation

Hyderabad: The Union home ministry has upheld the argument put forward by the TS government on bifurcation of common institutions listed under Schedule IX of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The home ministry clarified this week that “headquarters” comprises only the “operational unit or building” from where the institution functions, and not the other buildings or lands belonging to that institution.

The ministry stated that only the HQ should be bifurcated between AP and TS in the ratio of population, which is 52:48. This has saved the TS of paying a huge compensation to AP — which had demanded over Rs 50,000 crore on this count. AP has all along been arguing that HQ comprised the operational unit/building and other assets belonging to an institution. The TS steadfastly rejected this by saying headquarters comprised only the operational unit/building.