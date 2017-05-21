Nation, Current Affairs

Centre sides with Telangana on headquarters bifurcation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 21, 2017, 2:06 am IST
Updated May 21, 2017, 2:08 am IST
The ministry stated that only the HQ should be bifurcated between AP and TS in the ratio of population, which is 52:48.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu with Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: DC/File)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu with Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: DC/File)

Hyderabad: The Union home ministry has upheld the argument put forward by the TS government on bifurcation of common institutions listed under Schedule IX of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The home ministry clarified this week that “headquarters” comprises only the “operational unit or building” from where the institution functions, and not the other buildings or lands belonging to that institution.

The ministry stated that only the HQ should be bifurcated between AP and TS in the ratio of population, which is 52:48. This has saved the TS of paying a huge compensation to AP — which had demanded over Rs 50,000 crore on this count. AP has all along been arguing that HQ comprised the operational unit/building and other assets belonging to an institution. The TS steadfastly rejected this by saying headquarters comprised only the operational unit/building.

Tags: union home ministry, ap reorganisation act, andhra bifurcation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu with Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: PTI/File)

Centre to umpire AP and Telangana assets talk; Delhi calls both states

The Centre is planning to set up a committee for bifurcation, which Telangana opposes.
20 Jun 2016 2:07 AM
The Centre had not extended the tenure then, leading to uncertainty over the fate of these 89 institutions, mostly located in Hyderabad. The assets of these institutions are worth nearly Rs 50,000 crore.

Centre revives panel to share AP, Telangana assets

Of the 108 institutions, the committee submitted demerger proposals for only 59 when its tenure expired in August 2015.
17 Sep 2016 1:30 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Ranveer Singh kept away his swanky cars away as he took an auto rockshaw ride while visiting a bar in Mumbai late Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

'Hip-Hop' Ranveer Singh takes an auto rickshaw ride in Mumbai
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the reasons why the Cannes Film Festival is popular in India. The actress has made an appearance at the film festival every year since 2002 and has sizzled this year too. Aishwarya is representing a renowned cosmetic brand along with Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor and all three of them are also a part of the festival this year. She will reportedly be screening her popular film 'Devdas' at the festival this year, scheduled to be held from 17 May to 28 May. Here we also take a look at her outfits over the years.

Cannes 2017: Aishwarya dazzles again, like she has done in last 16 years
Several Bollywood stars were present at the screening of the film 'Half Girlfriend' held in Mumbai on Thursday, a day before its release on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi, other stars watch Half Girlfriend at screening
Stars from the Hindi and Marathi film industries paid their last respects to Reema Lagoo, who passed away late Wednesday, at her funeral on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay their last respects to Reema Lagoo at funeral
Deepika Padukone, who is making her debut at the Cannes film festival this year, has been turning heads with her fashion sense and is having a ball at the festival.

Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone blends fashion and fun like never before
Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book 'Sita- Warrior of Mithila' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt launches trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Should Indians trust Google's Assistant to send money?

With all security measures in place, we Indians can peacefully say,” OK Google, send some money to my brother.”
 

IPL 2017 Final, Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Preview, key players, teams

While Mumbai Indians are chasing their third IPL title, Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant will want to dash MI’s plans and clinch the trophy. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Scientists create a ‘healthy muffin’ for a healthy heart

The muffins contain three grams of beta glucans - a healthy soluble fibre found naturally in the cell walls of oats and cereals, and meets the food standard guidelines for cholesterol-lowering properties. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Research proves Android more consistent than iOS

Time to boast, Android fanboys!
 

Video: Mischievous teens climb one of UK’s tallest bridges and almost get caught

The 11 minute video has gone viral with over 3.5 lakh views and people can’t believe the extent to which the boys can go to put their lives into danger. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Video: Sharks swimming dangerously close to shore near beach-goers

The video has gone viral since it was posted and has got over 14 million views and over 2, 91,000 shares. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: Army foils infiltration bid; 2 soldiers, 2 militants killed in encounter

Indian army soldiers take position during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir. (AFP/File)

MoD finalises private investment policy to build submarines, fighter jets

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (File photo)

BJP will focus on expansion in AP, take call on ties with TDP in 2019: Naidu

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

Be very vigilant against transgression by China along border: HM to forces

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

EC bribery case: Dhinakaran refuses to give voice sample

TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham