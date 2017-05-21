Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh: Telugu Desam on defensive over murder of their activists

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 21, 2017, 3:17 am IST
Updated May 21, 2017, 4:37 am IST
Karanam Balaram has sought explanation from the Chief Minister for the murder of two TD activists and his supporters.
Meanwhile, the involvement of a Cabinet minister from north coastal districts in exerting pressure over the Telangana Excise department to release Shamshabad Airport’s customs superintendent has also become a headache for TD top bosses.
 Meanwhile, the involvement of a Cabinet minister from north coastal districts in exerting pressure over the Telangana Excise department to release Shamshabad Airport’s customs superintendent has also become a headache for TD top bosses.

Vijayawada: Following clashes between TD MLA Gottipati Ravikumar and MLC Karanam Balaram in Prakasham district, the TD has landed in defense. Karanam Balaram has sought explanation from the Chief Minister for the murder of two TD activists and his supporters.

Meanwhile, the involvement of a Cabinet minister from north coastal districts in exerting pressure over the Telangana Excise department to release Shamshabad Airport’s customs superintendent has also become a headache for TD top bosses. Both the incidents took place just a week before Mahanadu, the party’s annual plenary.

“The CM used to criticise the Congress and the YSRC for their faction politics and corrupt practices,” a senior Congress leader observed and questioned the CM as to how he would react to these murder politics and unethical practices.

Allowing the entry of Gottipati Ravi from the YSRC into the TD in Prakasham district was a blunder, a TD politburo member said, while confirming that he was neither in support of Karanam Balaram, who is known for his tyrannical politics.

The Gottipati group, which was quite submissive in the YSRC, emerged as a strong opponent group to Karanam Balaram after the defection.

Despite knowing that this would lead to disturbances and murder politics in the district, the CM ‘conveniently’ allowed the Gottipati faction to grow, the politburo member observed and added that this caused an irreparable damage to the party.

He suggested the CM to annihilate faction politics in the party, otherwise 2019 would be a disastrous year for the TD in Prakasham district.

He added that the party leadership must address the incident at Shamshabad Airport on priority basis. “This needs to be attended to immediately, as the image of the AP government has been tarnished,” he said.

Tags: td mla gottipati ravikumar, mlc karanam balaram, prakasham district
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai unleashes glamour in red gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival 2017.
 

Should Indians trust Google's Assistant to send money?

With all security measures in place, we Indians can peacefully say,” OK Google, send some money to my brother.”
 

IPL 2017 Final, Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Preview, key players, teams

While Mumbai Indians are chasing their third IPL title, Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant will want to dash MI’s plans and clinch the trophy. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Scientists create a ‘healthy muffin’ for a healthy heart

The muffins contain three grams of beta glucans - a healthy soluble fibre found naturally in the cell walls of oats and cereals, and meets the food standard guidelines for cholesterol-lowering properties. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Research proves Android more consistent than iOS

Time to boast, Android fanboys!
 

Video: Mischievous teens climb one of UK’s tallest bridges and almost get caught

The 11 minute video has gone viral with over 3.5 lakh views and people can’t believe the extent to which the boys can go to put their lives into danger. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh: Centre may step in on triple talaq

Muslim leaders felicitate Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Telangana second in NRI divorces after Punjab

The ministry did not have data on such cases, and a procedure was being drawn up to collate such instances so that a solution could be worked out, Ms Venkata-ratnam said.(Representational Image)

Telangana: Blockage of internet services

C Tel Infosystems was temporarily shutting down its High Performance File System (HPFS) website, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing attack.(Representational Image)

124 applications for 88 bars under GHMC limits

According to representatives of the Wine Dealers’ Association, many businessmen have been hesitant to submit applications despite having expressed an interest.

Rs 12,000 crore to fix drains in Hyderabad

The GHMC has decided to take up removal of encroachments on Nalas in a big way and for enumeration of encroachments and properties affected under Nala widening, 24 survey teams headed by deputy commissioners of GHMC were constituted.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham