28 colleges including engineering, MBA and MCA to shut shop in Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 21, 2017, 1:38 am IST
Updated May 21, 2017, 6:53 am IST
The council has given time to correct these discrepancies. It has reduced intake in 83 colleges and ordered no admission in 49 colleges.
Chennai: After the slump in admission for the last few years, 28 colleges including engineering, MBA and MCA colleges in the state will close down from this year.

“Five engineering colleges, 14 MBA and MCA colleges and three polytechnic colleges from Tamil Nadu have opted for closure this year,” AICTE chairman Anil D. Sahasrabudhe said.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has ordered six colleges in the state not to admit any students in coming academic year after they were found lacking in some basic facilities by the council.   Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conclave here on Saturday, Mr Sahasrbudhe said, “We have conducted surprise inspection in 311 colleges across the country and found discrepancies in 189 colleges.”

The council has given time to correct these discrepancies. It has reduced intake in 83 colleges and ordered no admission in 49 colleges.

It also closed down one college. On the new initiatives by the council he said, "The council will introduce new programme to acclimatise first year engineering students into the course. There will be no class for first one month to the students."

This will be introduced from the upcoming academic year in 100 colleges. From next academic year it will be expanded to all engineering colleges, he added.
Similarly, the council is also formulating a certification programme for assistant professors. "The three-month programme will equip teachers with pedagogy and the psychological understanding of a student's mindset," he said.

The council also approved one new engineering college in the state this year.

The engineering and management colleges in the Namakkal region are getting converted into the pharmacy colleges, sources said. Higher education minister K.P. Anbalagan said that the state government has allotted land for AICTE's regional office in Chennai.

Students to have uniforms in 3 colours

The government school students to look more colourful as the state government plans to introduce uniforms in three colours from next academic year.

School education minister K.A.Sengottaiyan said, "The uniforms will be changed from one colour to three colours like in the private schools. It will reduce the gap between the private and government school students."

At present, the students are wearing beige and maroon colour uniforms. "Government will pass an order in a day or two," he told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Namakkal district.

