Nation, Current Affairs

Safeguard my fundamental rights, Dhinakaran's middleman tells court

PTI
Published Apr 21, 2017, 8:40 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2017, 8:41 am IST
The case pertains to an alleged attempt to bribe an EC official by Dhinakaran, to get the 'Two Leaves' symbol allotted.
Sukesh Chandrashekhar. (File photo)
 Sukesh Chandrashekhar. (File photo)

New Delhi: A special court on Thursday kept for consideration a plea filed by a Sukesh Chandrasekhar, arrested for allegedly striking a deal of Rs 50 crore to help an AIADMK faction keep the 'Two Leaves' poll symbol, seeking safeguarding of his fundamental rights.

The court said it would consider the application on April 25 when the police custody of the accused expired, as the investigating officer was not available on Thursday.

Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry, however, granted partial relief to accused Sukesh Chandrashekar, an alleged middleman, and allowed his family members to give him clothes in custody.

The application, filed through advocate Ashwini Kumar, claimed that Chandrashekar was deprived of adequate sleep in police custody which was violation of his fundamental and basic human right.

"The accused conveyed that he perceives a threat to his life and hence it is necessary that the officials carrying out the interrogation of the accused should bear accurate, visible and clear identification and name tags...," the plea said.

It also sought a direction to police to videograph the entire period of the accused' police custody as he apprehends custodial death and torture at the hands of cops.

The counsel claimed that Chandrashekar has no connection with AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran and that the facts of the FIR were "concocted and implanted" to get political mileage while making him a scapegoat.

Chandrashekar, who was arrested from a five-star hotel here on April 16, was remanded to eight days police custody.

The case pertains to an alleged attempt to bribe an Election Commission (EC) official by AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran for trying to get the party's poll symbol of 'Two Leaves' in a by-election to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu. The polling was later cancelled by the EC.

Chandrashekar was arrested on April 16 after which an FIR was lodged. According to the police, his links with EC officials was being probed.

Chandrashekar had struck a deal for Rs 50 crore to help the AIADMK faction to keep the 'two leaves' symbol, the police alleged, adding that Rs 1.3 crore and two luxury cars, a BMW and a Mercedes, were recovered from him.

The EC had frozen AIADMK's symbol after two factions led by Sasikala and former chief minister O Panneerselvam staked a claim to it.

The bypoll to the R K Nagar Assembly constituency was scheduled for April 12, but the EC cancelled it, saying the electoral process had been "seriously vitiated" by parties through use of money power. Dinakaran was the candidate of the Sasikala faction.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5 last year.

Tags: ttv dhinakaran, sukesh chandrasekhar, aiadmk, two leaves
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rao aka Sukash. (Photo: File)

Dhinakaran man in cop net, accused in 19 cases of cheating, forgery

Chandrasekhar is well-connected with power centres in Delhi, and had boasted that he could get Sasikala out of jail.
18 Apr 2017 10:22 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Dad photoshops daughter in terrifying situations for heart-warming reason
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio was the fastest internet service provider in March 2017

Reliance Jio topped the chart with Idea and Airtel lagging behind at 8.33Mbps and 7.66Mbps respectively. (image: yourstory.com)
 

US: Parents win battle over toddler's last name of 'Allah'

(Photo: AFP) (Representational Image)
 

Woman says botched surgery has left her with square breasts

She described it as the worst decision of her life (Photo: Pixabay)
 

TN school students create Kalam's face with cups in record bid

Students attempt Guinness world record by creating largest disposable paper cup mosaic of late President APJ Abdul Kalam. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Modi, Paytm founder in Time's 'most influential people list'

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
 

Aishwarya and Abhishek visit Siddhivinayak at their 10th wedding anniversary

Abhishek and Aishwarya with daughter Aaradhya at Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings on their 10th wedding anniversary.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: With magic, games, a band of clowns to empower kids against sex abuse

The volunteers will be trained in creating scenarios through role play while the kids will be taught how to differentiate between safe and unsafe touch.

First in Asia, Rolls-Royce DSD centre in Bengaluru

Dominic McAllister, British Deputy High Commissioner and Kishore Jayaraman, President - India & South Asia along with Rolls-Royce and HAL officials inaugurating the First Defence Service Delivery Centre in Bengaluru on Thursday

Karnataka: 250 MLD water by plugging leaks

The water pipes in core areas were 50 years old. They had to be phased out and leaks had to be plugged.(Representational image)

Karnataka opposes NEXT

Rain on demand: Cloud seeding to Karnataka's rescue?

A former director of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), a scientific institution working to expand research into the meteorology of the tropics with special reference to the monsoon meteorology of India, had been roped in as a consultant, he added.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham